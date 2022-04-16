Zachary took control of District 4-5A after its 10-1 win at home against Central on Saturday.
The Broncos scored in three consecutive innings, including a five-run fourth inning.
“Our guys were hungry. They were upset,” said Zachary coach Jacob Fisher, referring to his team losing to Central 9-5 on Thursday. “It was exciting to see them bounce back.”
Zachary (20-12, 7-1) nabbed its first scores of the game after an RBI double deep to the left-field wall by first baseman Jordan Williams. Williams scored on an error from Central shortstop Taylor Walters to put the Broncos ahead 2-1 at the end of the second.
Central (24-5, 6-2) could not find a rhythm offensively, excluding a solo home run to left field by first baseman Landon Chustz. Broncos pitcher Dylan Marrioneaux gave up five hits but retired seven Central batters, including the final batter of the game.
Zachary put two more on the board after a throwing error by Central catcher Caleb Easterling to third. Bronco runners Lane Felder and Will Romero took home after the error to give Zachary a 4-1 lead.
Despite throwing 40 pitches in Thursday’s matchup with the Broncos, Central starting pitcher and LSU commitment DJ Primeaux remained on the mound for 4⅓ innings and threw 85 pitches. Primeaux was pulled after hitting four batters, walking six and giving up seven runs off of two hits.
“It’s tough to pitch three games in three days with high school pitching rules,” Central coach Leo McClure said.
In the bottom of the fourth, Primeaux walked his first batter and hit the next two to load the bases for Zachary. Designated hitter Ethan Statham hit a line drive RBI single in between first and second for a run and another round of loaded bases.
Primeaux walked another batter and a sacrifice out by Williams sent another Bronco home to put Zachary up 7-1 with two outs.
“We didn’t move our feet today. We were able to get hit by a couple of pitches, and we were able to add some pressure to them by stealing some bags,” Fisher said. “If we’re able to do that and create a little chaos, we should have some success.”
Second baseman Jalen Ballard then hit the ball hard down the left-field line to the wall for a two-run double. The hit ignited an uproar by the Zachary home crowd as the Broncos finished the inning with a 9-1 lead.
“I’m thinking about my team the entire time in the box,” Ballard said. “Trying to get it done for the guys.”
Zachary tacked on a final run in the bottom of the sixth after Romero was sent home from third base by Williams’ sacrifice fly to center field, his third RBI in the game.
The Broncos will return home Tuesday to face Walker in their final series of the regular season. Central will travel to Live Oak on Tuesday for its final district series.