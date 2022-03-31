At Dutchtown High
Boys
Team totals: 1, Catholic High 141. 2, Zachary 121. 3, Dutchtown 112. 4, St. Amant 76. 5, East Ascension 40. 6, Episcopal 38. 7, Parkview Baptist 20. 8, St. Michael 14.3. 9, Lutcher 13. 10, Donaldsonville 10.6. 11, St. Charles Catholic 3.
Field events
Javelin: 1, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 162-3. 2, William Riley, Catholic, 154-7. 3, Hudson Flores, Catholic, 151-0.
High jump: 1, D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 6-2. 2, Tre’Shaun Dunn, St. Amant, 6-2. 3, Shafter St. Cyr, East Ascension, 6-0.
Shot put: 1, Tai’shon Nelson, Zachary, 53-6. 2, Prince Edwards, Catholic, 48-4. 3, Ethan Fields, Dutchtown, 47-7.
Long jump: 1, Jerome Robinson, Zachary, 24-2. 2, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 23-3 1/2. 3, D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 23-2.
Pole vault: 1, Bransen Phillips, Catholic, 13-3. 2, William Ribes, Episcopal, 11-6. 3, Reid Bodin, Lutcher, 11-6.
Discus: 1, Cole Martin, Dutchtown, 148-0. 2, Peyton Joshua, St. Amant, 123-2. 3, Angelo Gonzales, Dutchtown, 121-0.
Triple jump: 1, Montrell Morris, Dutchtown, 46-0. 2, D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 43-8. 3, Clayton Warner Catholic, 42-10.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, Parkview Baptist 8:30.30. 2, Episcopal 8:31.28. 3, St. Amant 8:34.15.
4x200 relay: 1, Dutchtown 1:29.45. 2, East Ascension 1:30.32. 3, Zachary 1:30.43.
1,600 meters: 1, Rhen Langley, Zachary, 4:12.01. 2, Matthew Maynard, Catholic, 4:36.71. 3, Aiden Monistere, Parkview, 4:42.31.
110 hurdles: 1, Louis Rudge, Catholic, 14.63. 2, Vederek Zachary, 14.66. 3, Carlos Bell, Donaldsonville, 15.47.
100: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 10.93. 2, Tylon Williams, Zachary, 11.18. 3, William Anderson, St. Michael, 11.27.
800: 1, Lajaune George, Zachary, 2:00.86. 2, Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant. 2:02.48. 3, Henry Mensman, Catholic, 2:02.91.
4x100 relay: 1, Dutchtown 42.88. 2, Zachary 43.27. 3, Catholic 43.53.
400: 1, Winston DeCuir, Catholic, 48.63. 2, Matthews Collins, East Ascension, 50.03. 3, Hunter Ullrich, Catholic, 51.42.
300 hurdles: 1, Vederek Matthews, Zachary, 39.86. 2, Lucas Gawarecki, Catholic, 40.55. 3, Alex Martin, Dutchtown, 40.92.
200: 1, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown 22.40. 2, Tylon Williams, Zachary 22.68. 3, Matthews Collins, East Ascension, 22.82.
3,200: 1, Rhen Langley, Dutchtown, 9:54.72. 2, Clark Chustz, Catholic, 10:03.12. 3, Peyton Bourgeois, St. Amant, 10:05.44.
4x400 relay: 1, Catholic 3:31.71. 2, Zachary 3:36.17. 3, Dutchtown 3:36.22.
Outstanding Field Performer: D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant
Outstanding Track Performer: Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown
Girls
Team totals: 1, St. Joseph's Academy 171. 2, Zachary 115. 3, Dutchtown 94. 4, Episcopal 90. 5, East Ascension 43. 6, St. Amant 25. 7, Lutcher 21. 8, Parkview Baptist 14. 9, St. Michael 12. 10, St. Charles Catholic 4.
Field events
Javelin: 1, Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph’s, 117-10. 2, Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 108-3. 3, Gracie Baker, St. Amant, 108-1.
High jump: 1, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-4. 2, Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph’s, 5-2. 3, Sahnya Lathon, East Ascension, 5-2.
Shot put: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 43-1. 2, Lyndsey Darensbourg, St. Joseph’s, 36-4. 3, Rowyn Hall, Zachary, 33-10.
Long jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 18-1. 2, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 16-4. 3, Gracie Eues, Dutchtown, 16-4.
Pole vault: 1, Ava Riche, St. Joseph’s, 13-0. 2, Rachel Kerr, St. Joseph’s, 11-0. 3, Taylor McBride, Dutchtown, 8-6.
Discus: 1, Jaydan Jackson, Zachary, 140-3. 2, Ambria Langley, Zachary, 105-9. 3, Kiristen McGirt, East Ascension, 99-8.
Triple jump: 1, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 38-9. 2, Sahnya Lathon, East Ascension, 37-8 1/2. 3, Sadie Bourgeois, St. Amant, 36-0 1/2.
Track events
4x800-meter relay: 1, Episcopal 10:07.93. 2, Zachary 10:47.28. 3, Parkview Baptist 10:56.86.
4x200 relay: 1, Zachary 1:41.91. 2, Dutchtown 1:43.28. 3, St. Joseph’s 1:43.60.
1,600 meters: 1, Alexis Napoli, St. Joseph’s, 5:33.54. 2, Julia Monzon, St. Joseph’s, 5:45.90. 3, Rylee Deignan, Zachary, 5:48.57.
100 hurdles: 1, Dalia Young, Episcopal, 15.09. 2, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph’s, 16.02. 3, Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 16.20.
100: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 12.05. 2, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 12.30. 3, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 12.33.
800: 1, Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 2:25.47. 2, Saylor Donaldson, Dutchtown, 2:30.25. 3, Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 2:32.82.
4x100 relay: 1, Zachary 47.90. 2, Dutchtown 48.46. 3, St. Joseph’s 49.40.
400: 1, Jashyra Thomas, Lutcher, 59.05. 2, Rachel Feredy, Dutchtown, 59.34. 3, Inessa Robillard, St. Joseph’s, 1:02.96.
300 hurdles: 1, Dalia Young, Episcopal, 46.54. 2, Alana Simon, Episcopal, 48.37. 3, Isabella Lalonde, St. Joseph’s, 49.23.
200: 1, Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 24.89. 2, Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s, 24.97. 3, Jaala Thymes, Zachary, 25.23.
3,200: 1, Ava Marie Lemoine, St. Joseph’s, 12:04.47. 2, Rylee Deignan, Zachary, 12:29.40. 3, Isabella Legarth, 12:37.93.
4x400 relay: 1, St. Joseph's 4:06.22. 2, Episcopal 4:17.82. 3, Dutchtown 4:27.24.
Outstanding Field Performer: Simone Castelluccio, St. Joseph’s Academy
Outstanding Track Performer: Ariane Linton, Dutchtown