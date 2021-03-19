MONROE — Port Allen High School proved that good things happen to those who wait, even through a pandemic. A year after the coronavirus wiped out the chance for one state title, a revamped Port Allen team won another Division IV title at the LHSAA Powerlifting Championships.
“I am on Cloud 9 … without a doubt,” coach Brian Bizette said. “Not being able to compete in this meet last year was so hard, especially for the two seniors we had. Being able to win this one meant a lot to them, to this team and it means a lot for our program.”
The Pelicans scored 57 points to finish 12 points ahead of Pope John Paul II in the team standings on Friday at ULM's Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It is the eighth LHSAA powerlifting title for the Port Allen girls, who also won the last Division IV title contested in 2019, along with a 2018 crown.
Alexis Alford helped lead the way by earning Outstanding Lifter honors in her first season in a key role for PAHS. Competing at 165 pounds, Alford was the lightest competitor at 149 pounds. But she had the highest composite lift of 815 pounds, including a 315-pound lifts in the squat and deadlift.
Bizette’s squad featured several freshmen and five newcomers to the lineup who completed in their first LHSAA meet Friday.
Sulma Camaja (105 pounds), Jaylynn Netter (132) and Kierra Talley (super heavyweight) also won their respective weight classes for the Pelicans. Episcopal’s Allison Binning was the 97-pound champion.
“We had four individual champions and the others placed well too,” Bizette said. “I told them we did not have to win everything. The goal was to win where we could and get points any way we could.”
OTHER GIRLS DIVISIONS: Division V Holden was a third-place finisher with 48 points, placing behind Calvary (55) and Cedar Creek (54).
Holden’s Kayla Davis and Zachary's Jaydan Jackson in Division I also brought home individual lifter honors in their respective divisions.
Jackson won the 165-pound weight class in Division I with a total lift of 1,005 pounds, including a 400-pound deadlift. Holden’s Davis competed at 220 pounds and had a total lift of 920 pounds that featured 375-pound squat lift.
