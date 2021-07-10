Four doubles in the first two innings helped Gauthier Amedee to another American Legion state tournament victory Saturday.
The 8-3 victory against Lafayette put the Wombats in a winners’ bracket game Sunday against Jesuit-based Retif Oil.
The winner Sunday will play 6:30 p.m. Monday for a spot in the Wednesday championship round.
Four hits, all for extra bases, in the first two innings helped Gautier Amedee to a 6-0 lead.
Unlike Friday, when Teddy Webb threw 98 pitches in a seven-inning shutout of Gibbs Construction, Gauthier Amedee used multiple pitchers against Lafayette.
Coach Marty Luquet removed starting pitcher Slade Zeppuhar after three shutout innings, keeping his pitch count low enough for Legion rules to allow him a Monday pitching appearance.
His 37 pitches require one day of rest, per Legion rules.
Jayden Guidrey replaced Zeppuhar on the mound, moving from second base to start the fourth inning.
At the plate, Zeppuhar put his team up 1-0 with a double in the first inning. Also in the first, Hayden Kibble hit a two-RBI double for a 3-0 lead. Another run scored on a groundout.
The second inning began with two more doubles by Guidry and by Reese Lipoma for a 5-0 lead. The sixth run scored on a sacrifice fly by Will DeLaune.
Two runs scored in the fourth. Trey Webb tripled, and DeLaune and Reggie Hebert followed with a pair of RBI singles for an 8-0 lead.
Lafayette scored two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.
The other winners' bracket game between Townsend Homes Gold (St. Charles) and Crawley is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday, with Gauthier Amedee and Retif Oil scheduled for 30 minutes after the first game concludes.