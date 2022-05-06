Sometimes a team needs a little good fortune to advance in the postseason.
Third-seeded Dutchtown wasn’t apologizing for its 3-2 victory in 10 innings Friday over No. 11 Central. The Griffins celebrated taking a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Class 5A state quarterfinal series, which resumes Saturday at 1 p.m. If necessary, a third game is set for 4 p.m.
Dutchtown (34-3) got a one-out single from pinch-hitter Carter Hanberry in the 10th, the team’s first hit in five innings. He stole two bases and scored the game-winning run when the third strike on Grant Morrison got all the way back to the backstop for a wild pitch.
Dutchtown pitcher Jace Bennett (7-1) picked up the win with three scoreless innings in relief of starter Nick Gisclair. Bennett stranded the bases loaded in the eighth, then retired seven of the next eight batters he faced.
Central’s pitching trio of DJ Primeaux, and relievers Grayden Harris and Jimmie Johnson allowed nine hits — all singles — three walks and 17 strikeouts. Primeaux worked the first six innings, yielding two unearned runs with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
Central’s Taylor Walters led off the eighth with a single and took second on Johnson’s sacrifice bunt. Dutchtown elected to intentionally walk Primeaux, and another two-out walk loaded the bases before third baseman Tanner Vadnais (2-4) stepped on third for a force out.
The bottom of the fourth and fifth innings proved to be pivotal as Dutchtown scored once to make it 2-2 but left the bases loaded both times.
Pierson Parent’s single up the middle scored Vadnais, who led off with a walk, and the Griffins loaded the bases with one out when Primeaux got out of trouble with a strikeout of Caleb Ickes and a fly ball from Reuben Williams. He ended the fifth inning with a strikeout and ground ball.
Central regained the lead 2-1 in the top of the fourth when pinch-hitter Connor Alsept singled just out of the reach of a diving Parent at shortstop and into left field.
A leadoff single from Ickes helped Dutchtown tie the game at 1-1 in the third inning. Courtesy runner Jackson Graddick was apparently picked off first base but was alertly still able to steal second and took third on a throwing error. Following the first out, Ethan Mayeaux bunted perfectly to not only drive in Graddick but also reach first when the base wasn’t covered.