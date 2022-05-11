Parkview Baptist was on the ropes midway through its Division II semifinal on Wednesday evening. University High was unable to deliver a knockout punch, but held on to take a 7-5 win at Parkview.
U-High (21-13) did all of its scoring in the fourth inning, when it collected seven hits and sent 11 batters to the plate. Cubs pitcher Camden Sunstrom had a no-hitter through five innings before tiring.
Fourth-seeded Parkview (25-14) fought back with two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to chase Sunstrom. Caleb Stelly then greeted reliever Hudson Ewing with a bloop single to right to drive in two runs, but Stelly was thrown out at third to end the game.
“We have no excuses,” Parkview coach Philip Hawke said. “They had an inning where they strung together some hits and hit the ball hard. In a situation like that, you’ve got to find a way to stop the bleeding, and the credit goes to U-High.”
U-High, the No. 8 seed, advances to Friday’s championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Southeastern Louisiana's Pat Kenelly Diamond. The Cubs will play No 3 Vandebilt Catholic, a 3-1 winner over No. 2 St. Louis Catholic.
Sunstrom lasted 6⅔ innings and gave up three hits and five runs, two of which were unearned. He struck out eight and walked four.
“I just tried to put the ball in play and let my defense make plays,” said Sunstrom, a sophomore right-hander. “They did and now we’re here and we’re going to the 'ship.”
U-High’s fourth-inning rally got started with Joe Haindel’s one-out single. Four of the next five batters got hits including the biggest, a two-run double by Harry Beacham. The Cubs led 4-0 after Brandon Daugherty’s RBI single, but they weren’t done.
After a fly ball out, Blake Abney had an RBI single before Collier Barham drove in the final two runs with a double to left.
In the Parkview sixth, Cade Rodi reached base on a two-out error and scored on Stelly’s double, the Eagles' first hit of the game. Stelly scored to make it 7-2 when Buddha Daigle beat out an infield single.
In the seventh, Parkview got an RBI single from Ethan Lesage before Stelly’s bloop single.
“Sunstrom came off of three days rest and threw 115 pitches,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “It was just a microcosm of the second half of our season and the type of kids that we have. I’m really proud of them.”