Boys basketball
Montverde 81, Scotlandville 48
Scotlandville 10 15 6 17-48
Montverde 13 20 29 19-81
SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: Tai’reon Joseph 22, Reece Beekman 16, Jonathan Horton 8, Morantz James 2; MONTVERDE: Day’ron Sharpe 18, Cade Cunningham 14, Scottie Barnes 12, Moses Moody 9, Langston Love 9, Dariq Whitehead 6, Caleb Houston 5, Keegan Harvey 4, Abdou-Halil Barre 2, Ryan Nembhard 1
3-POINT GOALS: SCOTLANDVILLE 5 (Joseph 4, Beekman); MONTVERDE 5 (Cummingham 2, Whitehead, Houston, Sharpe)
Records: Scotlandville 24-3
Scotlandville 69, La Crosse 46
Scotlandville 14 23 19 13-69
La Crosse 8 12 18 8-46
SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: Tai’reon Joseph 31, Reece Beekman 20, Carvell Teasett 8, Jonathan Horton 6, Zaheem Jackson 2; LA CROSSE: Jonathan Davis 17, Terrance Thomas 11, Charlie Masewicf 6, Jordan Davis 6, Payton Fife 2, Noah Compea 2, Braylon Kuiper 2
3-POINT GOALS: SCOTLANDVILLE 8 (Joseph 4, Beekman 2, Teasett 2); LA CROSSE 1 (Masewicf)
Records: Scotlandville 25-3
Boys soccer
University 5, West Feliciana 0
Goals: UNIVERSITY: Rider Holcomb (2), Liam Moran, Charlie Mackey, Nils Newshauser
Goalkeepers: UNIVERSITY: Charlie McKenzie (2 saves); WEST FELICIANA: Toby Martin (11 saves)
Girls soccer
Central 1, De La Salle 0
Goals: CENTRAL: Rayna Body
Goalkeepers: CENTRAL: Emma Dungan (6 saves)