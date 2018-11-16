EDGARD — The West St. John Fighting Rams came into their second-round Class 1A playoff game against Homer hoping to start another run at a state championship.
If Kylan Duhe has anything to say about it, the Rams will have have a very real shot at their second straight title.
Duhe ran for 257 yards and five touchdowns as fifth-seeded West St. John topped 12th-seeded Homer 49-8 at Rudolph G. Dinvaut Stadium on Friday night.
"It was our first playoff game after the first-round bye so it started out slow, but opened up eventually," Duhe said. "We didn't do too (well) on the first drive but once it started opening up, we did better on the second drive."
The Rams (8-2) move on the face fourth-seeded Logansport on the road in the quarterfinals next week.
Duhe said the Rams are ready to make another run at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
"We are definitely trying to repeat," he said with a smile.
After a bye in the first round, the Rams started slowly against the Pelicans (7-5), as neither team scored in the first quarter. But West St. John picked up the pace in the second quarter and blew the game wide open.
Duhe started the scoring on the second play of the second period, punching it it from 5 yards away to give WSJ a 7-0 lead.
After the Rams forced Homer to punt on its next possession, Duhe ripped off a 62-yard run to put WSJ inside the 20. Two plays later, quarterback D'Andre Gaudia hit Alan Burl for an 8-yard TD to stretch the lead to 13-0.
Homer drove to the WSJ 31 on its next drive, but fumbled the ball away, giving it to the Rams at the 29. WSJ returned the favor with a fumble of its own but Homer could not move the ball and had to punt it away.
After a short 9-yard punt gave WSJ the ball at the 25-yard line, Duhe took off for a 25-yard scoring run to put WSJ up 21-0 with 3:53 left in the second quarter.
The Rams forced another punt and got the ball back with two minutes left in the half. Gaudia completed two long passes to get WSJ to the 1-yard line and Duhe dove in for the score to push the lead to 27-0 with 1:39 remaining.
WSJ was not finished scoring in the quarter though, as the Rams forced Homer into a three-and-out to get the ball back with 54 seconds left in the half. Three plays later, Duhe burst through the line and ran 56 yards untouched for his fourth TD of the half. The 2-point conversion made it 35-0 at halftime.
With the game essentially out of reach, most of the second half was played with a running clock.
Wantrell Williams scored on a 25-yard TD run midway through the third to put the Rams up 43-0.
Duhe capped his big night with a 13-yard scoring run on the last play of the third quarter and a missed 2-point conversion run saw WSJ go into the fourth quarter with a 49-0 lead.
Homer ended the shutout by driving 63 yards in eight plays and getting a 7-yard TD run from Starcorious Thomas with 6:42 to go. The successful 2-point conversion pass accounted for the final score of 49-8.