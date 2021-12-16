A 180-degree turnaround between the third and fourth quarters threatened to unravel what Liberty had worked so hard for up to that point.
The Patriots lost their grip on an 11-point lead going into the final quarter of play Thursday against West Monroe in the Walker High Tournament with the Rebels leading by three points with just under two minutes left.
While Liberty struggled shooting from the field in the final quarter of play (1 of 13) the Patriots made up for it with efficient free throw shooting and hustle plays down the stretch that resulted in a hard-fought 55-50 victory over the Rebels.
“That comes with some of the maturity from some of our seniors,” Liberty coach Valencia Wilson said. “They’ve been in tough spots.”
Wilson credited the leadership and maturity of seniors Anniah Holliday and Ceara Myers for guiding Liberty (8-4) to a victory in the talent-laden Walker Tournament where they next face Warren Easton at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Holliday’s two free throws with 1:39 remaining sparked Liberty’s comeback and Myers tied the game at 48-48 — the seventh of the game — with a free throw with 1:08 left. The Patriots took the lead for good on Myers’ two free throws with 1:06 to go and outscored the Rebels 7-2 over the final 68 seconds.
“It was a great test for us with their big post player,” Wilson said of West Monroe (9-5), which had a six-game win streak snapped. “They’re a phenomenal team that’s well coached.”
Liberty made 12 of 20 free throws in final 3:09 of the game with Jefferson scoring six of her eight points and Myers adding three of her 10.
Whitney Hart rebounded a pair of missed one-and-one opportunities which led to a total of three key points, and Jefferson and Mashiya Cherry added steals that helped keep the Patriots ahead.
Cherry, who made three 3-pointers, was one of three double-figure scorers for Liberty, last year's Division II state runner-up, with 14. Holliday added 13 off the bench and Myers 10.
West Monroe guard Pashonnay Johnson led all scorers with 19.
Liberty, which led 41-30 after three quarters in which they limited West Monroe to 20% (9 of 45) shooting, saw the Rebels make six of seven shots to go on a 13-0 run over the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, a stretch where the Patriots missed 11 straight shots until Bre’Anna Daniels’ layup on an assist from Myers.
“We’re trying to grow as a team,” Wilson said. “Some people think we’re an older team but we’re kind of young. We have some young players learning how to play together and I think we did that well.”