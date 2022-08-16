Versatility is one of the things that sets Khai Prean apart from many other 2023 football prospects.
Though it may be hard to narrow down what might be the best position Prean might play. The St. James senior made a definitive decision Tuesday night by announcing his commitment to LSU.
"For the next three to four years I'll be taking my talent to ... are y'all ready ... Louisiana State University," Prean said, eliciting cheers from those on hand.
Prean made his announcement in front of family, friends and teammates in the St. James High auditorium. Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State were the other finalists for the 6-foot, 190-pound Prean, who is ranked 15th in Louisiana’s class of 2023 by 247sports as an athlete. He is ranked No. 16 nationally as an athlete by 247sports.
Prean said his recruiting relationship started with the staff of former coach Ed Orgeron and continued with the staff of Brian Kelly.
"They (Orgeron's staff) stayed in touch with me even when they knew they were not going to be at the place. They always showed me they always had faith in me and showed me they believed in me," Prean said. "I just felt when they came together as one with the new LSU coaching staff it was a moment I could not pass up."
Prean previously earned honorable mention all-state honors at Ascension Catholic, as a sophomore. He ran for 897 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Prean becomes the fourth Baton Rouge area player to commit to the Tigers over a 10-day period. The Tigers’ haul of recruits continued with Catholic High wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. committing on Aug. 6.
Quarterback Rickie Collins of Woodlawn and Zachary safety Kylin Jackson committed to LSU during the last week. Jackson's made his pledge on Saturday. The haul has helped the Tigers move into the No. 6 position nationally for 2023.