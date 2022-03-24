Luke Hill used his bat to help Episcopal take the lead against Dunham, then he relied on his arm to help the Knights protect it.
It was a complete game of sorts for Hill who had three hits and scored two runs before pitching the final two innings. It all added up to a 4-2 win for Episcopal in the District 8-2A opener for both teams Thursday evening at Dunham.
“In that leadoff spot, (Hill) is our spark plug. He gets things going,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “The guys behind him stepped up and got some hits tonight.”
Hill and Episcopal (9-4, 1-0) got started in the first inning. He singled, stole second and took third when the throw to second bounced away. He then raced home on a wild pitch by Dunham starter Clay Pecue.
The score remained 1-0 until the top of the fifth, when Episcopal put two men on base to chase Pecue. Bennett Gibson delivered an RBI double, and David Cresson scored on a groundball out to make it 3-0.
Dunham (9-7, 0-1) picked up a run in the fifth and loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. Hill gave up an RBI single to Brandon Drago, but he struck out the next two batters to get out of the inning.
Hill plunked the leadoff batter in the Episcopal seventh before retiring the next three hitters to end the game.
Episcopal starter Josh Gregoire worked out of jams in the second and fourth innings. Dunham finally got to him for an unearned run in the fifth inning.
“That was two seniors (on the mound),” Bourgeois said. “Any time you play Dunham, it's one of those rivalries where the kids want it bad.”
Dunham had chances to score in the early going. In the second, Sione Albert led off with a walk and Aidan Lambert followed with a single up the middle. Jacob Hedges then tried to put down a sacrifice bunt, but Albert was thrown out at third.
Lambert was thrown out on the base paths as the Tigers' chance at a rally fizzled.
In the fourth, Tyler Fitch led off with a single and moved to third on an errant pickoff attempt and a ground ball. Lambert walked to put runners at the corners before Hedges struck out to end the at-bat.
“I thought our kids fought hard against two quality arms,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “We put some pressure on them. We just didn’t get the timely hit when we needed it. That’s a credit to them. Those guys are pretty good on the mound.”