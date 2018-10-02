Sometimes, it's easy to spot an up-and-coming standout.
It might be the biggest or fastest kid on a football field. Or maybe the best shooter on the basketball court.
There's no perfect measure for other sports, but Dunham's John Walker McDonald just might fill the role in cross country.
The freshman is 5-foot-10, three inches taller than last year. Though he one victory under his belt, McDonald is a work in progress. He faces his stiffest competition yet at the 43rd Catholic High Invitational on Saturday at Highland Road Park.
“I've always liked to run,” said McDonald, who turns 15 on Wednesday. “I used to run around the house … outside and inside the house when I was little.”
McDonald remembers his first race, a one-mile fun run before a local road race. He was a 7, and he has been running ever since.
McDonald saw a progression when he joined Dunham’s cross country program as a fifth-grader, competing in elementary and middle-school races.
“I had some of the best times among the fifth-graders,” McDonald said. “It was the same the next two years, so I saw I had a chance to be good.”
Because Dunham is a kindergarten through 12th grade school, McDonald was able to compete in some high school meets in cross country and track last season. McDonald ran a three-mile personal best of 16 minutes, 12 seconds at St. Michael’s Bayou Boogie Invitational that opened the fall cross country season last month.
Two weeks ago, McDonald won the varsity boys race at the Battlefield Cross Country Festival held in Jackson in 16:53.8. He seized the opportunity and grabbed the lead on the final mile.
The route to long-term success, like a cross country course, has its share of peaks and valleys. Last Saturday he started too fast and placed 19th at the St. Joseph’s Academy Invitational.
“When I met him, he was a shy kid with great potential, but really raw,” Dunham coach Kate Ripple Cramer said. “He is the perfect type of kid you can take and mold.
“This last race was not one of his best races, but I thought it was one of his best efforts. He went out and ran somebody else’s race, not his. He fought through it.”
That lesson about running the right race looms large this week. The field includes Brother Martin standout Hunter Appleton and a host of other top runners, including Episcopal’s James Christian, the SJA champion.
“You will have all the best runners here … I can’t wait,” McDonald said.