Ascension Catholic Jai Williams (33) is stopped at the line by a host of defenders from Lafayette Christian Academy during the second half of the LHSAA Class Division IV football championship on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

 Advocate Photo by STEPHEN LEW

Football finals

All finals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Thursday

Class 1A nonselect: Kentwood 40, Oak Grove 21

Division IV select: Lafayette Christian 56 (2) Ascension Catholic 7.

Division III select: (1) Notre Dame 42, No. 6 Catholic-NI 21

Friday

Class 2A nonselect: No. 2 Amite (13-1) vs. No. 5 Welsh (12-2), noon

Division II select: No. 1 University (12-0) vs. No. 3 St. Thomas More (11-1), 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A nonselect: No. 2 Eunice (12-2) vs. No. 4 Sterlington (12-2), 7 p.m.

Saturday

Division I select: No. 1 John Curtis (12-0) vs. No. 2 Catholic High (11-1), noon

Class 4A nonselect: No. 1 Edna Karr (14-0) vs. No. 2 Warren Easton (11-2), 3:30 p.m.

Class 5A nonselect: No. 1 West Monroe (14-0) vs. No. 6 Zachary (12-2), 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Catholic 69, University 34

University 6 7 10 11-34

Catholic 19 22 11 17-69

SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Shawn Jones 13, Bryce Brown 6, DJ Morton 5, Terri Butler 4, Jeremiah Cook 4, TJ Clayton 2; CATHOLIC: Kentrell Garnett 21, Connor Shamlin 14, Ian Cavana 11, Collin Holloway 8, Nick Judice 4, London Scott 3, Caleb Bonine 3, Brandon Nguyen 3, Peyton Worley 2.

3-POINT GOALS: University 1 (Morton); Catholic 13 (Garnett 4, Shamlin 3, Cavana 3, Scott, Nguyen, Bonine)

Records: Catholic High 8-2

JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic High 52, University 47

Tournaments

Episcopal Round Robin

At Episcopal High School

Covington 51, St. Amant 48

Halftime score: Covington 27, St. Amant 20

Leaders: COVINGTON: JaQuan Chatman 13, Sheldon Banhan 10; ST. AMANT: D. Barker 11

St. Michael 71, St. Thomas Aquinas 26

Halftime score: St. Michaels 51, St. Thomas Aquinas 15

Leaders: ST. MICHAELS: Max Alfred 15, Ty Fields 13, Williams Field 12, Lance Williams 12; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: T. Berner 6

Episcopal 67, St. John 33

Halftime score: Episcopal 39, St. John 11

Leaders: EPISCOPAL: DJ Morgan 15, Brandan Garrido 13, Thomas Besselman 12; ST. JOHN: J. Adams 11

Woodlawn 59, Runnels 50

Halftime score: Woodlawn 29, Runnels 18

Leaders: WOODLAWN: DeVanghan Gross 15, Daryl Drewery 15, Jeremiah Walter 11, Carl Owens 10; RUNNELS: Cade Tate 12, Chris Coales 12

Kinsley

At Central

Broadmoor 60, Parkview Baptist

Halftime: Broadmoor 27, Parkview Baptist 19

Leaders: Broadmoor: E. Nealand 17, Z. Lewis 15, N. Jones 14; Parkview Baptist: D. Rawlins 13, J. Palmumbo 10

Livonia 76, Tara 37

Halftime: Livonia 37, Tara 21

Leaders: Livonia: J. Richard 16, D. Leonard 12, K. Ford 10; Tara: N. Council 12

Barbe 50, West Feliciana 31

Halftime: Barbe 16, West Feliciana 16

Leaders: Barbe: R. Peat 25, I. Goodley 12; West Feliciana: T. Martin 8, H. Leake 8

Central 72, Northeast 44

Halftime: Central 31, Northeast 26

Leaders: Central: J. Murphy 12, D. Franklin 11; Northeast: D. Edwards 12, A. Williams 10

Friday’s games

Plaquemine at Brusly, 5 p.m.

Tournaments

Episcopal Round Robin

St. Amant vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.

Covington vs. Woodlawn, 5:15 p.m.

St. Michael vs. St. John, 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal vs. Runnels, 7:45 p.m.

Kinsley

At Central

Tara vs. West Feliciana 3:30 p.m.

Parkview Baptist vs Northeast 4:45 p.m.

Barbe vs. Livonia 6:15 p.m.

Central vs. Broadmoor 7:30 p.m.

Tiger Classic

At Donaldsonville

St. James vs. Baker, 4 p.m.

Jehovah Jireh vs. White Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Donaldsonville vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Episcopal Round Robin

St. Michael vs. St. Amant, 2 p.m.

Covington vs. Episcopal, 3:15 p.m.

St. John vs. Runnels, 4:30 p.m.

St. Paul’s vs. Woodlawn, 5:45 p.m.

Girls basketball

Friday’s games

TBD at St. Amant, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.

St. Charles Catholic at The Church Academy, 5 p.m.

Avoyelles at Livonia, 5:30 p.m.

Lee High at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.

St. John at False River, 6 p.m.

Baker at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

