Football finals
All finals at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Thursday
Class 1A nonselect: Kentwood 40, Oak Grove 21
Division IV select: Lafayette Christian 56 (2) Ascension Catholic 7.
Division III select: (1) Notre Dame 42, No. 6 Catholic-NI 21
Friday
Class 2A nonselect: No. 2 Amite (13-1) vs. No. 5 Welsh (12-2), noon
Division II select: No. 1 University (12-0) vs. No. 3 St. Thomas More (11-1), 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A nonselect: No. 2 Eunice (12-2) vs. No. 4 Sterlington (12-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday
Division I select: No. 1 John Curtis (12-0) vs. No. 2 Catholic High (11-1), noon
Class 4A nonselect: No. 1 Edna Karr (14-0) vs. No. 2 Warren Easton (11-2), 3:30 p.m.
Class 5A nonselect: No. 1 West Monroe (14-0) vs. No. 6 Zachary (12-2), 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Catholic 69, University 34
University 6 7 10 11-34
Catholic 19 22 11 17-69
SCORING: UNIVERSITY: Shawn Jones 13, Bryce Brown 6, DJ Morton 5, Terri Butler 4, Jeremiah Cook 4, TJ Clayton 2; CATHOLIC: Kentrell Garnett 21, Connor Shamlin 14, Ian Cavana 11, Collin Holloway 8, Nick Judice 4, London Scott 3, Caleb Bonine 3, Brandon Nguyen 3, Peyton Worley 2.
3-POINT GOALS: University 1 (Morton); Catholic 13 (Garnett 4, Shamlin 3, Cavana 3, Scott, Nguyen, Bonine)
Records: Catholic High 8-2
JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic High 52, University 47
Tournaments
Episcopal Round Robin
At Episcopal High School
Covington 51, St. Amant 48
Halftime score: Covington 27, St. Amant 20
Leaders: COVINGTON: JaQuan Chatman 13, Sheldon Banhan 10; ST. AMANT: D. Barker 11
St. Michael 71, St. Thomas Aquinas 26
Halftime score: St. Michaels 51, St. Thomas Aquinas 15
Leaders: ST. MICHAELS: Max Alfred 15, Ty Fields 13, Williams Field 12, Lance Williams 12; ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: T. Berner 6
Episcopal 67, St. John 33
Halftime score: Episcopal 39, St. John 11
Leaders: EPISCOPAL: DJ Morgan 15, Brandan Garrido 13, Thomas Besselman 12; ST. JOHN: J. Adams 11
Woodlawn 59, Runnels 50
Halftime score: Woodlawn 29, Runnels 18
Leaders: WOODLAWN: DeVanghan Gross 15, Daryl Drewery 15, Jeremiah Walter 11, Carl Owens 10; RUNNELS: Cade Tate 12, Chris Coales 12
Kinsley
At Central
Broadmoor 60, Parkview Baptist
Halftime: Broadmoor 27, Parkview Baptist 19
Leaders: Broadmoor: E. Nealand 17, Z. Lewis 15, N. Jones 14; Parkview Baptist: D. Rawlins 13, J. Palmumbo 10
Livonia 76, Tara 37
Halftime: Livonia 37, Tara 21
Leaders: Livonia: J. Richard 16, D. Leonard 12, K. Ford 10; Tara: N. Council 12
Barbe 50, West Feliciana 31
Halftime: Barbe 16, West Feliciana 16
Leaders: Barbe: R. Peat 25, I. Goodley 12; West Feliciana: T. Martin 8, H. Leake 8
Central 72, Northeast 44
Halftime: Central 31, Northeast 26
Leaders: Central: J. Murphy 12, D. Franklin 11; Northeast: D. Edwards 12, A. Williams 10
Friday’s games
Plaquemine at Brusly, 5 p.m.
Tournaments
Episcopal Round Robin
St. Amant vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 4 p.m.
Covington vs. Woodlawn, 5:15 p.m.
St. Michael vs. St. John, 6:30 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Runnels, 7:45 p.m.
Kinsley
At Central
Tara vs. West Feliciana 3:30 p.m.
Parkview Baptist vs Northeast 4:45 p.m.
Barbe vs. Livonia 6:15 p.m.
Central vs. Broadmoor 7:30 p.m.
Tiger Classic
At Donaldsonville
St. James vs. Baker, 4 p.m.
Jehovah Jireh vs. White Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Donaldsonville vs. Dutchtown, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Episcopal Round Robin
St. Michael vs. St. Amant, 2 p.m.
Covington vs. Episcopal, 3:15 p.m.
St. John vs. Runnels, 4:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s vs. Woodlawn, 5:45 p.m.
Girls basketball
Friday’s games
TBD at St. Amant, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Northeast, 5 p.m.
St. Charles Catholic at The Church Academy, 5 p.m.
Avoyelles at Livonia, 5:30 p.m.
Lee High at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
St. John at False River, 6 p.m.
Baker at Episcopal, 6 p.m.