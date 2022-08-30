Korey Lindsey’s high school football memories started long before he starred at Scotlandville.
“I stood next to my dad on the sideline when he coached receivers at Capitol and later when he called plays,” Lindsey recalls. “When I was a ballboy, his quarterbacks had to get the best balls. That was my job.”
The childhood anecdote helps frame a family milestone. Liberty plays Southern Lab in Lindsey’s first game as Liberty’s head coach on Thursday night. His father, Mentorship Academy coach Keith Woods, will be there watching.
“As a Dad, I am extremely proud,” Woods said. “You always want to see your kids do well in whatever they choose. When you see them walking in your footsteps it hits different.
“I see growth and maturity in him. You need that on every level of coaching because there is more to coaching than Xs and Os. You have to manage players, game plans, parents and so many other things, especially on the high school level.”
The label journeyman coach is not one the 52-year-old Woods backpedals from. A former Capitol and Southern University standout, Woods has coached at multiple East Baton Rouge Parish schools, including head coaching stints at his alma mater and Belaire. He found a niche at Mentorship, a STEAM charter school, located in a revamped downtown building.
The Sharks have no athletic facilities. They practice at Westdale Middle and play games at BREC stadiums or other available sites. Woods has coached Class 3A Mentorship to the playoffs and had multiple players sign scholarships last year.
Lindsey, 33, starred at Southern Illinois and battled injuries during brief stints in the NFL. He worked his way through the college ranks and was the defensive backs coach at Wayne State when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
He returned home in 2020 to help care for his mother, who has since recovered. Once again, Lindsey sought college jobs. Then, the opportunity to be an assistant at Liberty came along came in 2021.
“No … never did I see myself as a high school coach,” Lindsey said. “I was on the college level and wanted to get back. Things worked out the way they were supposed to.
“I grew to love the school and the players. I know a lot of the families because I went to school with these kids’ parents. Those relationships have been important.”
Lindsey muses about all the times he attended coaches clinics, practices, games and coaches meetings as a child, saying he did not think he learned from it. Now he sees it in a different light, “It all became part of me and I did not know it. I always admired my dad for being a player’s coach. That’s my approach.”
Woods beams with pride as he talks about his son adding elements he learned to help his approach with the Patriots. He says watching his son offers a kind of déjà vu.
Family members agree.
“There was a group text with Liberty jamboree pictures from my sister to both of us last week,” Lindsey said. “It said, ‘Your son is just like you.’ I laughed, but I have to agree."