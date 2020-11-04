At 5-foot-7 and 145 pounds, Plaquemine strong safety Travis Pitcher is easy to overlook.
Green Devils coach Paul Distefano almost did.
Pitcher has come out of the blue to have a big impact on the season as Plaquemine (3-2, 2-0) enters a key 7-4A contest at Istrouma (3-2, 2-0).
“I didn’t know if he was going to make the cut starting in the secondary,” Distefano said. “He’s played very well on the football end. Other guys are bigger and stronger but he doesn’t take a play off.
“The biggest surprise is he’s become a leader of this group. He says 5-7 and 145 but he’s probably 5-6 and a buck 35, a gnat on a dog’s (butt). He talks and they listen.”
Pitcher said it was simply a case of knowing someone had to step up and stop a streak of three consecutive years getting eliminated in the first round of playoffs. Pitcher played last year without distinction but got together with the small group of seniors and decided things had to change.
“We wanted more after the last three years,” Pitcher said. “We talked about it and we knew we could do better. Somebody had to step up. That’s something I’ve always felt. Last year, I was still learning. I had to keep showing him I wanted to be a leader and play my role.”
Distefano said what Pitcher has is hard to quantify. He provides his coach with the pulse of the team in addition to being a solid contributor on the field. Always a good tackler, he’s improved his coverage skills significantly.
But when Distefano wants a window into the team’s collective thoughts, Pitcher is the place to get it.
“It’s not about his play; any time there is a concern, he knows how to do it. It’s a team thing, not about him," Distefano said of Pitcher. "He goes about it the right way. It’s always a plus to know what your kids are thinking. He’s been like an assistant coach there.”
Pitcher brings a steady dose of heart, exemplified by his attitude toward others. When Trent Jones, a classmate and Pitcher’s cousin, died in a shooting in May, Pitcher suggested and helped facilitate a ceremony to award game balls to Jones’ family.
When Denham Springs player Remy Hidalgo collapsed and died in September, Pitcher wanted send condolences as a fellow high school player. He suggested a plan that included sending Plaquemine jerseys, autographed by the Green Devil players with Hidalgo’s number 77, to the Denham Springs team for its locker room, and also the school and Hidalgo’s family.
“We didn’t have a player using that number, so I said yes,” Distefano said.
“He’s conscious about what is going on in the world. People think you can make leaders, some people are born to lead, some lead by example. He leads in ways beyond football. He gets it.”
Pitcher said he was looking to help unify the team and show there were things happening beyond the football field.
“We were hurt; we wanted to do something for the family,” he said of honoring Jones. “Giving the (Hidalgo) jersey we thought would make a difference. We knew how their team felt and wanted to do something to show that.”
Pitcher said although he can’t dominate a football game with his size or athletic skills, contributions can come in other forms, and it’s working.
“I love the bond we have,” he said. “We clicked and started playing better when we got closer. We’re playing our best ball going into this game. We want a better finish than last year. I want the younger ones to look up to me and carry it on, lead the team next year.”