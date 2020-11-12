KENNER — Don’t think volleyball involves strategy of adjustments? St. Michael the Archangel and Dutchtown High would beg to differ after quarterfinal losses on the first day of the LHSAA State Volleyball tournament.
A strategy employed by No. 7 Ursuline Academy was pivotal in a 3-1 victory over second-seeded St. Michael in Division III. Down 2-0, No. 4 Mandeville made a key lineup change that powered a come-from-behind 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Dutchtown in Division I.
Ursuline coach Jay Jay Juan apologized for losing his voice after the Lions’ victory Thursday at the Pontchartrain Center. But he quickly shifted gears and talked about the plan to limit the impact of St. Michael’s Lexi Gonzalez.
“We had to match up with 21 (Gonzalez),” Juan said. “We had to be aware of where 21 was and we schemed for her. We marked her."
“Rob (Smith, St. Michael coach) has been at this as long as I have. We have pretty much the same MO. We both play a 6-2. We have to make our serves and pass the ball and we did that today.”
The shift for Mandeville came after Dutchtown won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-22. The Skippers flipped their lineup in order to give middle blocker Gabby Oos a different spot in the rotation away.
The move shifted Oos away the Dutchtown’s large lineup led by India Bennett and Alexis Lagarbo. Oos finished 17 kills and complemented the 18 kills effort by Taylor Pierce.
“We started really well. In the third set, they changed their lineup and got a better matchup for their middle (Oos) and that was the difference maker,” DHS coach Patrick Ricks said. “Their other hitter (Pierce) was good too. We could not make an adjustment to match that.”
Lagarbo (12 kills) and Bennett (11 kills, 14 digs) led the offense for the Griffins (23-6), who did not go down without a fight. Trailing 13-5 in the final set, they got within two, before losing 15-12.
“I believed we were going to put it all together. We came out strong in the first two sets.” Bennett said. “In the third set the switch put me on the back row. It took us off balance.”
Largardo added, “We were not prepared for it and did not adjust. At the end we got hot, but they (Mandeville) were too far ahead.”
What Mandeville did with its lineup change was certainly a power move. By comparison, the Ursuline-St. Michael match played out like a chess match.
Ball placement was crucial and so was serving. UA (16-7) chose to serve at Gonzalez and to hit down the line to limit her chances. That and unforced errors by St. Michael (20-4) gave the Lions just enough to win 25-16, 25-22, 21-25 and 25-22.
“They did a lot of good things … no question. But we really did not play well in the first two sets and that put us behind the 8-ball,” St. Michael’s Smith said. “We had seven serving errors in the first two sets. And we had hitting errors
“The third set was good. Then in the fourth set, we did not make some plays when we needed to. They made the plays … all you can say is congratulations to them.”
Libero Nicole Benigo had 28 digs for the Warriors, Gonzales (8 kills) and Karleigh Bourgoyne (15 assists) were other leaders.
“I thought both teams were scrappy and worked hard to keep the ball off the floor.” Benigo said. “We had some communication errors. We worked hard to get where we are and I’ll remember the memories were made.”