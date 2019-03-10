LAKE CHARLES — Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones joked that it probably was the first charge junior Jason Perry had drawn all year. To hear the 6-foot-4 Perry tell it, the play hurt, but it was so good.
Perry took a charge with 21 seconds remaining to put the finishing touches on Madison Prep’s 61-54 victory over Wossman in the Class 3A title game that concluded the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament Saturday night.
“That one hurt … I won't lie,” Perry said. “Jahein (Spencer) was playing good defense and we knew he (Wossman player) liked to go right and Jahein forced him to the right and I was there.”
Perry was voted the title game MVP after scoring 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting as the Chargers (32-7) won their fifth LHSAA title in a row. It was the second straight 3A crown for MPA, which also has two 2A titles and one 1A crown during its streak. Elijah Tate also had 17 for the winners and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 46.1 seconds. Jordan Johnson finished with 12 rebounds and Marcus Guss had 10 points.
Overall, it is the sixth title for Madison Prep and its nine-year-old basketball program. The Chargers made their seventh straight title-game appearance dating back to a Class B title won in 2013.
Jones noted the improbable nature of this one. Spencer was the only returning starter. Most of the players were on junior varsity or middle school teams last year.
Spencer, an Alabama-Birmington signee, played the semifinals and final with a broken toe/turf toe injury that happened in the final game of the regular season.
“Going into this year we didn’t know what to expect,” Jones said. “We had 21 seniors graduate the last three years and one starter returning. We knew some of these guys would have to step up. We lost five or six games early on that we had the lead in.
“It was about guys accepting new roles. Other than Marcus Guss and Jordan Randall, everyone else played either JV or middle school last year. We didn’t know what it would end up being. These guys accepted the challenge and they got better and better each week.”
While Spencer played and contributed seven rebounds and four points in 23 minutes, the fourth-seeded Chargers did not have their full lineup. Percy Daniels, a 6-8 freshman who blocked 17 shots in the quarterfinals, was sidelined by injury. Wossman had a key injury too. Point guard Brandon Dennis was sidelined for the No. 3 Wildcats.
Nick Traylor had game-high of 21 points and 16 rebounds for Wossman (32-7). Devonte Austin contributed 11 points and 5 assists for WHS.
“Two very good teams,” Wossman coach Casey Jones lamented. “When you get into this magnitude of games you’ve got to play hard and I thought our kids did that. And you’ve got to play smart. We did some things that were uncharacteristic of us. And that is probably what cost us he game.”
Wossman led by as much as three points in the first quarter, but Madison Prep led 12-11 when the period ended. The Chargers led 31-27 by halftime and pushed their lead to nine points in the third quarter.
The Wildcats continued to pressure MPA and got within one at 55-54 on a putback by Demeieus Williams with 1:12 remaining. Both teams missed scoring chances before Tate settled in at the free throw line to close the game out.
“These kids did not want to fall off … they didn’t want to be the group of guys that didn’t get it done,” MPA’s Jones said in closing.
Can't see video below? Click here.