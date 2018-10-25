The road to repeat has had some major potholes for reigning Class 3A state champion West Feliciana. But the Saints go into Friday’s District 6-3A finale at Baker on a roll.
The Saints (5-3, 3-1) have won four straight and are trying to build up a head of steam when the playoffs begin in two weeks. The surprising Buffaloes (5-3, 3-0) are trying to stay alive for a shot at the district title. Both are in good shape to host first-round playoff games. West Feliciana is No.15 in the LHSAA unofficial power rankings and Baker No. 20.
“They’re no surprise to us,” West Feliciana coach Robb Odom said. “They had a lot of kids back and coach Randall and his staff do a great job. That’s what makes them so dangerous. They understand physicality wins, especially in the playoffs.”
The Saints lost as many as Baker returned, 21 seniors from the 14-1 team last year. Odom’s team endured a three-game losing streak to Livonia, Live Oak and University High but hasn’t lost since. Last week’s 16-14, come-from-behind victory against Madison Prep showed how much his young team has matured.
The Saints had three touchdowns nullified by penalties and fell behind 14-10 with five minutes to play. But quarterback Bennett Clement scored the winning points on a fourth-and-goal and the defense stopped the Chargers on the Saints’ 3-yard line as time expired.
“We’ve been improving every week,” Odom said. “Our kids believe in themselves and are finding ways to win. (They are) staying positive and staying together.
“If the offense is struggling, the defense is getting five turnovers. If offense is moving, the defense might be struggling. There’s still room for improvement but it’s starting to come together at the right time.”
Tailback Clayton Howard is the main offensive force with 329 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He has also caught 13 passes for 204 yards and scored on a punt return. Khiry Morrison has 258 yards rushing and three TDs with nine pass receptions for 194 yards and two scores.
Odom turned the offense over to Clement, a sophomore, who has responded well. He’s completed 33 of 80 passes for 588 yards with five TDs. He’s run for two TDs and a two-point conversion.
The defense has allowed 42 points in the four-game winning streak and led by defensive end O’Koryea Anderson, the Saints’ leading tackler with 69. He’s has 17 tackles for loss, with five sacks, 13 hurries and four forced fumbles.
Despite the youth, Odom said his players have jelled as a team.
“We lost 21 seniors last year,” he said. “Some of these kids got playing time but a lot of kids, we’ve been trying to get pieces right, get them on the same page. We’re asking them to do more things. Week 9 is coming up, so they’re all veterans, no first-timers.
“I like the fight in them. It’s been a fun group to coach.”