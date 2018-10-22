1. St. Michael (27-3): With a three-set win over rival Parkview Baptist followed up a day later by a win over up-and-coming Dunham in nondistrict action, the Warriors solidified their hold on the top spot.
2. The Dunham School (28-4): The Division V Tigers did not let that loss to St. Michael linger. They responded with five wins during a weekend tournament, providing yet another reason why they move to No. 2.
3. Dutchtown (30-6): A couple of losses in a weekend tournament do not diminish what the Division I, District 4 Griffins have done. They have been nothing but solid all year and should be fun to watch in the playoffs.
4. Lee (29-3): The Division II Patriots may not play the toughest schedule in this group. However, 20 straight wins is pretty hard to ignore. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots progress as the playoffs begin.
5. University (31-8): A loss to host Baton Rouge High at its Bulldog Invitational drops the Division IV Cubs just a bit in this poll. That loss should help refocus UHS for the playoffs.
6. St. Joseph’s Academy (19-12): SJA is the Baton Rouge area’s traditional power in Division I. A younger lineup and injuries have made this season challenging. Will the Redstickers get it all together for the playoffs? A key question.
7. Parkview Baptist (19-10): Don’t count out the Division III Eagles because of those two losses to St. Michael this season. PBS always plays a tough schedule in order to be playoff ready. That has not changed.
8, Baton Rouge High (24-10): The Division I Bulldogs made a leap here by winning seven times last week. Those wins, including winning their own tourney title, offer no guarantee of playoff success. But they can’t hurt.
9. St. Amant (17-15): The Division I, District 4 Gators have been up and down all year. Like SJA, they have a limited amount of time to get it all together. A weekend tourney win over St. Joseph’s may be a notable step.
10. East Ascension (21-13): The Spartans are part of that Division I, District 4 power base and also cannot be written off. They have plenty of potential.
On the outside looking in: Brusly, The Church Academy, Live Oak.