Parkview Baptist rallied to win a highly competitive third set and take a 3-0 victory over host University in an important District 3-IV volleyball match Wednesday.
University struggled with errors in the first set, but challenged in the next two. Parkview won 25-12, 25-22 and 25-23.
“It was a battle, and I was very proud of my girls for how hard they fought,” Parkview coach Becky Madden said. “U-High is a dominant team and it’s tough to win at their place. We were scrappy and helped each other out. We were picking up tips, reading the ball well and we out-dug University. The girls were ready and came to play.”
Parkview (18-9) improved to 2-0 in District 3-IV. The Eagles were a Division III quarterfinalist last season, while University (13-9, 0-1) finished as Division IV runner-up. The two teams are in the same seven-team district this season and each team plays the other district teams just once.
Parkview got solid play at the net from juniors Madison Cassidy and Taylor Sharer, who had nine kills each. Maddie McReynolds (four kills, four blocks) and Lindsay Lessard (five kills, eight blocks) were also active.
“We thought we’d go to five sets with University,” Cassidy said. “After we won the first set, we said 'Let’s see how far we can push them.' We finished the third set hard and played with a lot of energy. I was thinking pass, set and hit. Let’s get that next point and rally.”
University led 7-3 in the third set after Morgan Abraham had two straight aces, one of which hit the net and dropped. The Cubs soon led 13-7. The Eagles rallied to within 16-14 on a Cassidy hit. Parkview extended its lead to 21-16 on an Elise Doomes kill.
Parkview rallied to tie it at 21 with Cassidy executing her jump serve. The set was tied at 23. Parkview’s Sharer scored a point and University hit the ball out for the final margin.
University’s front line of Doomes (14 kills), Ciera Ross (seven kills), Colleen Temple (five kills, four blocks) and Nadia Perira (two blocks) were active.
“Elise Doomes played an awesome game,” University coach Bonita Johnson said. “She hit from the back row, too, and put it away all over the court. We jumped out to the lead in the third set but couldn’t put Parkview away. Parkview played really good defense and is scrappy.”
Maggie Segar had 21 assists for the Cubs. Taylor Daugherty had 12 assists and Morgan Lambert 10 for the Eagles.
Parkview led 7-1 in the second set. University rallied to within 17-16 on a Doomes kill. Parkview pulled ahead 23-17. With Taylor Bush serving, University rallied to cut the deficit to 23-22. Lessard had the winning point on a tip.