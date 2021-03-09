LAKE CHARLES — While acknowledging that his team came out like gangbusters in the first quarter, White Castle coach Dawan Carter credited his zone busters.
“We knew they were going to play a 1-3-1 zone defense and I like to get my shooters out on the wing,” Carter explained. “You can throw that cross-court pass and get open looks. They made them.”
Third-seeded White Castle made five 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead that set the tone for an 86-70 victory over No. 6 Northwood-Lena.
The Class 1A semifinal that helped highlight Tuesday’s action at the LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament played at Burton Coliseum. Four to score was a key mantra for the Bulldogs (22-7), who advance to play fourth-seeded Arcadia (18-1) in the 1A title game set for 2:30 p.m. Friday at Burton. Arcadia ousted top seed North Central 46-38 in the other 1A semifinal.
There were four White Castle players in double figures and four who made 3-pointers in the Iberville Parish school’s 23rd appearance in the LHSAA tourney. Kevin Martin and Keith Landry each had 20 points to pace WCHS. Jalan Washington had 18 points and five steals.
The Bulldogs led by as much as 30 points in the third quarter and saw Northwood (16-10) whittle the lead down to 11 late in the fourth quarter.
“We worked hard to come back … it was just too late,” Northwood coach John Howe said. Cameron Telsee also had 20 points to lead a trio of double figures scorers for the Gators.
The Bulldogs played in the Hamilton Christian tourney held at Burton early in the season and they used that experience to their advantage. WCHS scored the first five points of the game continued to build momentum with 3-point shooting throughout the first quarter.
White Castle made 62 percent of their first-quarter 3-pointers (5-of-8). Washington and Martin each had two 3s in the first quarter.
White Castle did not get complacent with a 24-10 first-quarter lead. Damian Pierce added two baseline 3-pointers in the second period. Jervonte Greene had 13 first-half points and Washington had 12.
The Bulldogs increased their lead to 30 points in the third quarter. Northwood cut 10 points off the lead, but WCHS took a 68-43 lead into the fourth period.
As the Gators began to cut into the Bulldog lead, Carter reminded his team to continue to go to the correct spots on the floor.
“We had to calm down. We knew they were going to trap and we had to handle it,” Washington said.