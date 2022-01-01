BR.madisonprepgirls.030721.3758.jpg

Madison Prep's Allasia Washington (21) gets past Northwest's Kinsley Batiste (1) in the second half of the game during Class 3A LHSAA State Girls Basketball Championship at the University Center in Hammond, La. Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

Schedules are subject to change daily, pending COVID-19 issues. Boys varsity games often start between and 7 and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity start times are typically from 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday

Episcopal at Denham Springs

Ascension Catholic at West Feliciana

Slaughter Community Charter at East Iberville

Jewel Sumner at East Feliciana

Tuesday

Northeast at Catholic-PC

Port Allen at Plaquemine

Brusly at Capitol

St. Michael at Zachary

East Ascension at Dutchtown

Walker at Madison Prep

Mentorship Academy vs. Doyle at Doyle Elementary

Catholic at Liberty

Cristo Rey at Belaire

Lutcher at St. Amant

Donaldsonville vs. Baker at Baker Middle School

Live Oak at Family Christian

West St. John at St. John

University Academy of Cenla at False River

Glen Oaks at Thrive Academy

Wednesday

Central at Woodlawn

Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Plaquemine at University

Slaughter Community Charter at Northeast

Thursday

Mentorship Academy at Cristo Rey

Dutchtown at White Castle

West Feliciana at Slaughter Community Charter

Assumption at Dunham

Friday

Assumption at Donaldsonville

University at Zachary

Brusly at Port Allen

Denham Springs at Catholic

Ben Franklin at Episcopal

East Ascension at St. Amant

False River Academy at Catholic-Pointe Coupee

Collegiate Baton Rouge vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

East Feliciana at Scotlandville

West Feliciana at Thrive Academy

Broadmoor at Northeast

Saturday

Plaquemine at White Castle

Scotlandville at Istrouma

Girls

Monday

Hathaway at Zachary

Tuesday

Albany at Denham Springs

Dutchtown at Central Private

Ville Platte at University

Port Allen at Glen Oaks

Parkview Baptist at Livonia

Wednesday

Archbishop Chapelle at St. Joseph’s Academy

Southern Lab at St. John

Brusly at St. Michael

Lutcher at Ascension Catholic

Baker at Donaldsonville

Varnado at East Iberville

Thursday

Central at Catholic-PC

Glen Oaks at Woodlawn

Parkview Baptist at East Ascension

Capitol at Central Private

Friday

Zachary at Family Christian

Pearl River at Central Private

Mentorship Academy at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Central Catholic at University

St. John at Live Oak

Istrouma at Baker

Belaire at Woodlawn

Thrive Academy at Southern Lab

Breaux Bridge at White Castle

