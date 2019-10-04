CENTRAL — The Central Wildcats closed out their nondistrict slate with their fifth straight victory by beating the Plaquemine Green Devils 41-17.
A tightly contested first half ended with the score tied 14-14, but the Wildcats offense got going, specifically on the ground scoring two touchdowns and rushing for more than 100 yards.
“A great team victory for our guys, we persevered and overcame some mistakes and pulled it out,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “It’s truly a credit to my coaching staff. They’re the guys that do the work, and they did a great job preparing the team for this game.”
The Green Devils found success running the ball but were forced to throw after falling behind by multiple scores after three quarters. Penalties were also a key issue for Plaquemine as they finished with nine for 50 yards.
“That’s a very well-coached team, they had a great scheme defensively and we’re just a little inexperienced right now at this point early in the season,” Plaquemine coach Paul Distefano said. “I thought we came out focused and did a lot of good things but just made tough mistakes in the second half.”
Wildcats quarterback Samuel Kenerson finished 7 of 15 for 158 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 66 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts. Running back Isaiah Rankins carried the ball 19 times for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Plaquemine was led by quarterback Mike Mitchell who was 4 of 13 for 56 yards and rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries.
The Wildcats scored quickly after forcing a three-and-out on Plaquemine’s opening drive, with Kenerson going deep to receiver Andrew Myrick on a post route taking. Myrick turned it into an 80-yard touchdown catch to give Central a 7-0 advantage with 9:46 to go in the 1st quarter.
Plaquemine responded with a quick drive as running back Melvin Mcclay did it all for the Green Devils with a 5-yard run on their first play and then busting a run to the right sideline for 70 yards tying the score 7-7 with 8:11 remaining in the 1st quarter.
The next five drives for he Wildcats and Green Devils were duds as neither team made a first down, but midway through the second quarter Plaquemine capitalized on good starting field position after a short Central punt and then began pounding the ball on the ground, getting a touchdown from 5 yards out by Mcclay.
The third quarter ended 21-17 with Central in front and it never looked back scoring three touchdowns in the fourth capping the game with an interception that he returned for a score with 1:53 to go by safety Gage Evans putting the game out of reach for the Green Devils.