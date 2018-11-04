Division I
First round
(1) John Curtis (10-0) has a bye
(9) St. Paul’s (5-5) at (8) Jesuit (5-5)
(12) Archbishop Shaw (2-8) at (5) Evangel Christian (6-3)
(4) Byrd (7-2) has a bye
(3) Archbishop Rummel (8-2) has a bye
(11) Scotlandville (4-5) at (6) Brother Martin (6-4)
(10) St. Augustine (5-5) at (7) Holy Cross (7-3)
(2) Catholic (9-1) has a bye
Division II
First round
(1) University (10-0) has a bye
(9) St. Louis (4-6) at (8) Loyola (6-4)
(12) Vandebilt Catholic (5-5) at (5) De La Salle (6-3)
(13) Lusher Charter (3-7) at (4) Archbishop Hannan (10-0)
(3) St. Thomas More (9-1) has a bye
(11) St. Michael (5-5) at (6) E.D. White (7-3)
(10) Teurlings Catholic (4-6) at (7) Parkview Baptist (4-6)
(2) St. Charles (7-3) has a bye
Division III
First round
(1) Notre Dame (10-0) has a bye
(9) Menard (5-5) at (8) Episcopal (6-4)
(12) Northlake Christian (2-8) at (5) Newman (9-1)
(13) Pope John Paul II (2-8) at (4) Calvary Baptist (7-3)
(3) Dunham (9-0) has a bye
(11) St. Thomas Aquinas (5-5) at (6) Catholic-NI (9-1)
(10) Riverside Academy (3-6) at (7) Ascension Episcopal (8-2)
(2) Country Day (10-0)
Division IV
First round
(16) St. Mary’s (3-7) at (1) Southern Lab (9-1)
(9) Ouachita Christian (7-3) at (8) Central Catholic (5-4)
(12) Covenant Christian (7-2) at (5) Opelousas Catholic (6-2)
(13) Houma Christian (5-4) at (4) Lafayette Christian (10-0)
(14) Cedar Creek (4-6) at (3) Vermilion Catholic (9-1)
(11) Sacred Heart-VP (7-3) at (6) St. Frederick (8-2)
(10) Catholic-PC (7-2) at (7) St. Edmund (9-1)
(15) Hanson Memorial (3-7) at (2) Ascension (9-1)