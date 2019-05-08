When it comes to matters of the heart, romantics say absence makes the heart grow fonder. But what does it do to a baseball rivalry?
Catholic High and University High seek the answer to that question as they familiar foes in semifinal games at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament Thursday in Sulphur.
“This is a backyard brawl,” Parkview Baptist coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “You’ve got two baseball programs with a lot of tradition. The kids know each other. It has everything you need for a great game.”
Jagneaux’s fifth-seeded PBS team (29-6) faces top-seeded U-High (28-7) in a Division II semifinal set for 4 p.m. at McMurry Park. The teams used to be district rivals and will be in the same district again next year. But they have not played in two years.
The same is true for Catholic (26-10), the top-seed in Division I, and its semifinal foe No. 4 Archbishop Rummel (21-12). The Bears and Raiders square off at 4:30 p.m.
“It has been a couple of years since we played Rummel,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “In fact, the last time we played them it was in a week 2 tournament in Sulphur. Their team has obviously changed since then and so has ours.
“But they are a classic Rummel team. The toughness you see them display on the football field is the same thing you’ll see on the baseball field. It’s going to an exciting challenge for us and we’re up for it.”
The match-up for U-High and Parkview comes two years after the Cubs beat PBS in the quarterfinals to advance to the LHSAA tourney. U-High was the Division II runner-up a year ago. Interestingly, both UHS coach Justin Morgan and Parkview’s Jagneaux believe their teams share some of the same qualities.
“This is coach Jagneaux’s second year and he has a done a great job with those guys,” Morgan said. “They hang their hat on pitching and defense. They do both those things well. We look forward to playing them. This is a case where the kids do all know each other.”
Morgan’s Cubs lost LSU signee Will Safford to stress fracture in his back 12 games into the season. Southeastern signee Jacob Burke plays first base and helps lead the Cubs on offense. Dylan Carmouche or Lance Wade will start on the mound for UHS.
Parkview is set to start Hunter Draper on the mound. A young Eagle lineup includes a number of first-year starters. Shortstop Brennan Holt is among the players to watch.
“We came into the year with a lot of guys who had not played varsity before,” Jagneaux said. “That is a big step up. It took us a while to put things together and we’re playing well now.”
Catholic has followed a similar script. The Bears also have a number of new starters, including first baseman Mason Zambo, who is batting .373. Senior Nicholas Judice, who won game 2 of the Bears’ quarterfinal series with Holy Cross, figures to start on the mound.