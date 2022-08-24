The Baton Rouge High volleyball team began a rebuilding process by going 3-0 at the Woodlawn High jamboree on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs graduated five senior starters from last year’s team that advanced to the second round of the state tournament, but stepped up at Woodlawn.
Featuring two brackets of four teams in round-robin play, Baton Rouge High made the most of its time on the court winning one game each against Doyle, Central Private and West Feliciana.
“This is going to be a totally different team,” Bulldogs coach Dayna Kohn said. “There were times when we had four sophomores on the court with two seniors. We’re inexperienced at the varsity level so it's going to take some adjusting.”
Against Doyle, Baton Rouge High got two kills from Niya Wilson as it took a 10-6 lead. The Bulldogs then won 10 of the next 11 points to separate from the Tigers. Sophomore Amelia Brass’ kill scored the final point of a 25-12 win.
Baton Rouge High edged Central Private 25-23 before facing West Feliciana in its third game.
The Saints stayed close early, but the Bulldogs pulled ahead after the score was tied 9-9. Back-to-back blocks by Chloe Shelton and Elisabeth Verret started an 8-2 Bulldogs surge.
West Feliciana was as close as 18-15 before Wilson took control with her serve. Wilson came up with three aces to help BRHS take a 23-16 lead. The game ended on two West Feliciana hitting errors.
“I’m just looking for consistency from one set to another with three sets in a row,” Kohn said. “Our scrimmages have been in controlled environments, so I wanted to see them on the court without us stopping them and constantly coaching.”
Doyle came back to win its last two games and finish 2-1 on the evening. The Tigers, who played a junior varsity schedule last season, are in their first year of varsity competition under coach Ashlie Byrnes. The Tigers defeated West Feliciana and Central Private, each by the score of 25-18.