There have been plenty of moving parts as Dutchtown has worked to piece together its offensive line this season.
Amid the weekly uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a stabilizing force — standing 5-foot-9 and 210 pounds — that’s helped the Griffins run-oriented offense flourish into the postseason.
While Dutchtown hasn’t been immune to the effects of COVID-19, junior center Hayden Harms has been the one constant for an offensive line that looks to pave the way when the No. 12 Griffins (6-1) visit No. 5 Destrehan (8-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Class 5A non-select playoff second round.
“He was the one guy we thought we had lost early and turned out to be the only one that played the whole year,” Dutchtown football coach Guy Mistretta said. “He was the only one in our two-deep (depth chart) that’s been available to us all year and thank goodness, especially at that position.”
When Dutchtown began its season Harms, an honorable mention all-district selection last season, was part of a unit that also included three-year senior starter Matt Gallman at right guard, two-year senior starter Reed Davis at right tackle along with junior left guard Ty Quibodeaux and junior left tackle Will Delaune.
Harms’ availability was threatened before the regular season began, because he suffered a painful high ankle sprain in the team’s jamboree.
However, when the Griffins kicked off Oct. 2 against Covington, Harms was in his customary spot in the middle of the team’s offensive line.
“I told my mom that night I was going to play the next Friday and she didn’t believe me,” Harms said. “I was determined. I went to the training room and rehabbed and got back on the field.”
Two weeks into the season contact tracing became one of Dutchtown’s fiercest opponents, forcing the Griffins to play without several players on a weekly basis until a combination of positive tests and contact tracing forced the cancellation of District 5-5A games against Ascension Parish rivals East Ascension and St. Amant.
Among the hardest hit positions groups during the time Dutchtown was able to play was its offensive line which long relied on stability and experience. The responsibility of leadership had shifted to Harms, whose background as a wrestler coupled with his attention to detail, catapulted him to the team’s starting center despite a lack of traditional size to play the position.
“He’s a calming influence in just the way he plays the game,” Mistretta said. “He goes about his business. He doesn’t get too high or too low. You’re actually seeing him starting to talk, especially more to the sophomores. He’s helped them out, taking on the leadership role.”
Given the challenge of facing Destrehan, last year’s Class 5A state runner-up, Dutchtown appears to be better equipped for the task.
The Griffins are expected to have their original starting offensive line for the first time in seven weeks where they’ll rely on a ground game — paced by running back Dylan Sampson (1,208 yards, 14 TDs) — that’s averaging 352 yards a game and 8.6 yards per carry.
“With all of the guys back we’re expecting to have a big game, be at our prime which is good,” Harms said. “I think we can seriously win this one and come out on top.”