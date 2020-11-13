Madison Prep launched what turned into an avalanche of points just before halftime.
The fifth-ranked Chargers picked right back up in the second half and wound up scoring on four consecutive possessions for a 39-15 victory Friday at Parkview Baptist in District 7-3A action.
Quarterback Zeon Criss gave Madison Prep (5-1, 4-1 in 7-3A) a lead it would never relinquish, alertly spotting wide receiver Tyrell Raby, a Memphis commitment, behind man coverage for a 54-yard touchdown pass and a 21-15 lead with 30.7 seconds left before halftime.
Parkview Baptist (5-2, 4-2) adjusted its offense to playing without injured senior starter Roman Mula who is expected back by the playoffs after suffering a foot injury last week.
The Eagles overcame a 14-0 deficit with a physical-style running game led by running back Isaac Ponder (16-89) to take a 15-14 lead at the 6:20 mark of the second quarter after a pair of rushing touchdowns of 2 and 6 yards from Jeremiah Deverteuil (9-48).
How it was won
Criss’ strike to Raby tipped off what turned into a critical stretch of 25 unanswered points with Madison Prep shutting out Parkview in the second half and outgaining the Eagles, 148-61.
Reserve running back Jacarre Cooper came off the bench to provide Madison Prep with a huge lift when starting running back Myles Poullard suffered an injury on his team’s first series. Cooper rushed 12 times for 66 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns — a 38-yard run in the first quarter — and turned a short pass from Criss into a 23-yard score along the sideline for a 27-15 with 6:08 left in the third quarter.
Madison Prep’s defense also forced a pair of turnovers with Royon Davis coming up with the first of his team’s three interceptions against PBS quarterback Alex Goza and fumble recovery from linebacker Andre Haynes — both of which led to touchdowns during the Chargers’ 25-0 surge.
Player of the game
ZEON CRISS, QB, MADISON PREP: Criss accounted for 232 yards and four touchdowns, rushing for a pair of scores and throwing for two more – including the key 54-yard bomb to Raby.
Criss scored his team’s first TD on a 9-yard run and displayed his athleticism on a 26-yard scramble on with 26 seconds left in the third quarter when he outran PBS’ defense over the right side to make it 33-15.
He completed 11 of 16 passes for 184 yards with Brian Chatman leading the way with six catches for 15 yards and Marlon Smart adding four grabs for 58 yards.
They said it
MADISON PREP COACH LANDRY WILLIAMS: “We got off to a pretty good start and they came back like we knew they would. We just had to get the win and make sure nobody had any injuries and get ready for next week.
“I knew it was going to be a physical game. It was a physical game last year. We were able to come out and stop the run and make some good plays in the secondary. Hat’s off to my guys. They came out and played four quarters.”
PARKVIEW BAPTIST COACH STEFAN LeFORS: “The play before half should have never happened. A mental bust by a senior. It should have never happened. It gave them all of the momentum in the world going into halftime. You walk in there at halftime and our guys act like we’re down by 40 points by the way they were acting. They’ve got to be mentally tougher than that.”
Notable
- Madison Prep lost the services Poullard on his second carry of the game during the Chargers’ opening series and didn’t return because of a high ankle sprain.
- Because of his involvement in his team’s running game Parkview Baptist’s leading receiver Andre Haynes (22-450, 7 TDs) wasn’t targeted and was held without a catch. He had six carries for 33 yards.
- Parkview Baptist honored its 16 seniors during a pregame ceremony.
- Madison Prep concludes its regular season next Thursday against West Feliciana at Memorial Stadium, while Parkview travels to Glen Oaks.