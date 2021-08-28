Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Class 5A/4A
Episcopal (8-2A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia
Denham Springs (4-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)
G.W. Carver (11-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown
Class 3A and below
Gueydan (4-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley
White Castle (7-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium
Friday
Class 5A/4A
East Ascension (5-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)
McKinley (5-5A) vs. Scotlandville (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Central (4-5A)
Live Oak (4-5A) at Loranger (8-3A)
Walker (4-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)
Northshore (6-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)
Catholic (5-5A) at Our Lady of Good Counsel
Broadmoor (7-4A) at Covington (6-5A)
Istrouma (7-4A) at Kentwood (9-2A)
Plaquemine (7-4A) at Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A)
Tara (7-4A) at Hammond (6-5A)
North Central (5-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Livonia (6-4A)
Class 3A and below
Donaldsonville (9-3A) vs. Assumption (8-4A) at Assumption
Brusly (7-3A) at Port Allen (8-2A)
East Feliciana (8-2A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)
Grace King (8-5A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)
Dunham (8-2A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)
Cedar Creek (2-1A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium
Jesuit (9-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)
Rosenwald Academy (10-3A) at Northeast (8-2A)
Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Edna Karr (10-4A) Behrman Stadium
University (7-3A) vs. Rummel (10-5A) at Joe Yenni Stadium
Albany (8-3A) at Independence (9-2A)
Thibodaux (7-5A) at Lutcher (9-3A)
St. James (9-3A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)
Central Private (6-1A) at Central Catholic (8-1A)
East Iberville (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)
Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. Sci Academy (10-3A) at Joe Brown Stadium
Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Fisher (11-2A)
Hanson Memorial (8-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium