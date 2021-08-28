BR.branswerthecall.adv 060.jpg

White Castle head coach Marc Brown, center, directs his players before their game vs Tara in the Scotlandville Football Jamboree Friday at Scotlandville Magnet High.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

Games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Class 5A/4A

Episcopal (8-2A) vs. St. Michael (7-4A) at Olympia

Denham Springs (4-5A) at Mandeville (6-5A)

G.W. Carver (11-4A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at Dutchtown

Class 3A and below

Gueydan (4-1A) vs. Thrive Academy (6-1A) at McKinley

White Castle (7-1A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at A.W. Mumford Stadium

Friday

Class 5A/4A

East Ascension (5-5A) at Zachary (4-5A)

McKinley (5-5A) vs. Scotlandville (4-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Mentorship Academy (7-3A) at Central (4-5A)

Live Oak (4-5A) at Loranger (8-3A)

Walker (4-5A) at Ponchatoula (6-5A)

Northshore (6-5A) at Dutchtown (5-5A)

Catholic (5-5A) at Our Lady of Good Counsel

Broadmoor (7-4A) at Covington (6-5A)

Istrouma (7-4A) at Kentwood (9-2A)

Plaquemine (7-4A) at Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A)

Tara (7-4A) at Hammond (6-5A)

North Central (5-1A) at Belaire (7-4A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) at Livonia (6-4A)

Class 3A and below

Donaldsonville (9-3A) vs. Assumption (8-4A) at Assumption

Brusly (7-3A) at Port Allen (8-2A)

East Feliciana (8-2A) at West Feliciana (7-3A)

Grace King (8-5A) at Glen Oaks (7-3A)

Dunham (8-2A) at Parkview Baptist (7-3A)

Cedar Creek (2-1A) vs. Liberty (7-4A) at Olympia Stadium

Jesuit (9-5A) at Woodlawn (5-5A)

Rosenwald Academy (10-3A) at Northeast (8-2A)

Madison Prep (7-3A) vs. Edna Karr (10-4A) Behrman Stadium

University (7-3A) vs. Rummel (10-5A) at Joe Yenni Stadium

Albany (8-3A) at Independence (9-2A)

Thibodaux (7-5A) at Lutcher (9-3A)

St. James (9-3A) at Terrebonne (7-5A)

Central Private (6-1A) at Central Catholic (8-1A)

East Iberville (7-1A) at Slaughter Community Charter (6-1A)

Ascension Catholic (7-1A) vs. Sci Academy (10-3A) at Joe Brown Stadium

Ascension Christian (7-1A) at Fisher (11-2A)

Hanson Memorial (8-1A) vs. St. John (7-1A) at Plaquemine High’s Canova Stadium

