After being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame over the summer, former LSU and Kansas City Chiefs star Johnny Robinson will be honored by his other alma mater, University High on Friday night.
UHS will retire Robinson's No. 44 during a ceremony set for the school's Friday homecoming game with West Feliciana. Robinson, a 1956 U-High graduate, lives in Monroe.
It will mark the second time in as many years that the school has retired the No. 44. It was retired for boys basketball in honor of the late Wayde Sims last season.
PBS volleyball on Cox
The Division IV, District 3 volleyball match between Episcopal and Parkview Baptist will be telecast live on CST, channel 37 at 7 p.m. Monday from PBS.
It is believed to be the first live cable broadcast of a local volleyball match. Nolan Thompson, Crissy Froyd and Bryce Park will call the match. Parkview athletic matches are being shown on CST and YurView LA (Cox Channel 4) live and on replay throughout 2019-20.
Powerade nominations sought
Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. will select 45 high schools across the southeast to receive a $2,000 award.
The POWERADE®Power Your School Program will provide a $90,000 to high school athletic programs from Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.
Teams can use the $2,000 awards in any way they see fit. POWERADE® has also teamed up with Walmart stores in seven states to help local high schools fuel their athletic programs with additional funding.
Athletes, parents, coaches, and students can find special low pricing on POWERADE® at participating Walmart locations across the southeast during the promotion.
Visit PoweradePowerYourSchool.com for more details and nominate your high school athletic program. The deadline is Oct. 31.
Officials showcase Saturday
The LHSAA and LHSOA will team up to host the TIPoff Classic designed as a training tool for top young basketball officials on Nov. 2 at Menard High in Alexandria.
A group of 18 officials who were identified as “top prospects” through a series of summer camps across the state. The group will receive training and officiate a series of games involving Class B-C schools.
This “Training Identification Program” will include critiques and mentoring from Louisiana-based Division I college officials. The officials will take part in training sessions on Friday night and Saturday morning.
Games begin at noon with a girls game between Florien and Hicks. Livingston Parish-based Holden takes on Hicks at 1:45 p.m. Three boys games follow: Hornbeck vs. Atlanta at 3:30 p.m., Hicks vs. Zwolle at 5:15 p.m. A girls game between Plainview and Anacoco closes the action at at 7 p.m. These games will not count for power points, according Lee Sanders, the LHSAA assistant director who coordinates officials.
Also this week
The Capital City Swim League Championships are set for Saturday and Sunday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool. Preliminaries will be Saturday with the finals set for 1 p.m. Sunday.
Also set for Saturday, is the Metro cross country meet at Highland Road Park. Race times will be announced later this week.