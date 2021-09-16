Brother Martin waited all game, but if finally put together a touchdown drive.
Torey Lambert scored on a 1-yard run with 35 seconds left to lift Brother Martin to an 8-7 win over East Ascension in a game played at Dutchtown’s Griffin Stadium.
East Ascension (0-2) took a 7-2 lead on Troy Dunn’s 43-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. The Spartans were able to turn back every drive by the Crusaders until the final minute of the game.
Brother Martin picked up the game’s only first-half points on a safety. East Ascension began its second possession of the game inside its own 10, and a high snap sailed out the back of the end zone.
HOW IT WAS WON
East Ascension held the ball for five minutes at the start of the fourth quarter as it drove to a first at the BMHS 38. On fourth-and-10, Dunn’s pass for Zhavier Jupiter was incomplete setting the stage for the Crusaders game-winning drive.
With 5:51 left to play, Brother Martin used nine handoffs to Lambert to move down the field. Crusaders quarterback Garrett Mmahat ran 5 yards on a fourth-down conversion at the EA 32 to keep the drive alive. At the EA 1, Rionte Jones stopped Lambert for no gain on third down. On fourth down, Lambert slid into the end zone off of left guard.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert rushed 25 times for 119 yards and the game-winning touchdown. He also caught two passes.
NOTABLE
EA quarterback Troy Dunn completed 9 of 18 passes for 108 yards. He was bottled up for most of the game, but broke free early in the third quarter for a 43-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1. Taking the snap under center, Dunn followed a line surge to the BM 35, spun away from a pack of defenders and sprinted to the end zone.
East Ascension’s offense looked out of sync in the early going, and finished the first half with only four first downs and 73 total yards. On its opening series, a high snap over Dunn’s head resulted in a 10-yard loss, and effectively killed the drive. Starting at the EA 6 on its next drive, East Ascension was hurt by another high snap, this one through the back of the end zone for a safety.
The Spartans defense matched Brother Martin’s efforts in pitching a first-half shutout. Early in the first quarter, the Crusaders went for it on fourth-and-4 from the EA 34, but a pass completion netted only two yards. Brother Martin crossed midfield three times in the second quarter, but was turned away each time. Twice it was forced to punt, and on the third series Leyton Liuzza’s 37-yard field goal try was short and left of the goal posts.
Spartans kicker Evan Kern averaged 48.0 yards on four punts in the first half.