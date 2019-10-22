Two of the Baton Rouge area’s hottest volleyball teams met Tuesday night when St. Joseph’s Academy hosted East Ascension High.
SJA had won nine of its previous 12, while East Ascension had 12 wins in its last 14 matches.
Nothing cools down a hot team quite like the mix of solid defense and a balanced, consistent offense. The Redstickers had all of that in a 3-0 nondistrict win over East Ascension.
“They are ahead of us in power rankings and we wanted to show up and play the best we can,” SJA defensive specialist Simone Moreau said. “We want to close out the season on a high note. We want to be consistent.”
St. Joseph’s was steady in its 25-11, 25-16, 25-16 win. SJA (22-14) of District 3 came into the game ranked at No. 7 in the LHSAA’s Division I power ratings, nearly a point behind the District 4 Spartans (24-9).
On this night, the Redstickers jumped ahead early, making it tough for the Spartans to gain any footing. SJA led just 3-2 at the start of the first set. The home team scored 14 of the next 17 points to take control on the way to a 25-11 win. Olivia Reames, Morgan Perry and Julia Dwelle all contributed kills to the decisive surge.
“This a good nondistrict and divisional game for us,” SJA coach Sivi Miller said. “The thing I’m the most pleased with was how consistent we played. The goal is to keep the way we play consistent for an entire match. We don’t want to have highs followed by lows. We had pretty good team communication tonight and I thought we served well.”
Consistency helped foster an offensive balance for Miller’s team. Dwelle had a team-high nine kills, while Morgan Perry contributed six kills. Katie Polson (20 assists) also played a key role along with Moreau, who added 15 digs and four service aces.
Truli Levy led East Ascension with five kills and six digs. Daisha Mosley (four kills, four digs) and Londyn Brown three digs and five assists were other leaders for the Spartans.
The second set was the best set for EAHS. The Redstickers held an early 5-1 lead before the Spartans battled back. It was tied three times. The Spartans led 12-11 after a hitting error by SJA.
But a kill by Hailey Priest put St. Joseph’s back in front 13-12 a short time later. The Redstickers never trailed again. Moreau stepped up to serve with her team already ahead by five points and had two aces to help close out a 25-16 victory.
In the final set, SJA built a 10-3 lead and never looked back.
“I thought we were really calm and relied on what we worked on yesterday in practice,” Perry said. “I thought we put everything together really well. After the struggles we had early in the season, I think the kinks are coming out now. We are getting to know how each other play.”