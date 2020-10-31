Repeat after me? It worked for twins Rylee and Brooks Moore of Parkview Baptist.
The senior duo eclipsed two of the oldest meet records in separate sessions to highlight a record-setting day at the Capital City Swim League Championships on Saturday.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph’s Academy kept one of the area's longest running success stories going. The Redstickers won their 21st straight CCSL girls title to conclude a day that included three sessions — the girls finals and two boys preliminary sessions at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
“Yes … that was the record I wanted,” Rylee Moore said winning the 100-yard backstroke in 54.30 seconds. “I got really excited for it, and the race felt good from the start. I was able to push through it.
“And I am so proud of Brooks. When it (his record) happened, I got so excited that I posted on social media several times. This was a great day.”
Rylee Moore broke a 23-year-old record set by former Parkview star and Stanford All-American Shelly Ripple Rogers. The time also netted automatic high school All-America honors for Rylee Moore, who was selected as the girls swimmer of the CCSL Championships for the second straight year.
Her record came several hours after Brooks Moore won his 100 breaststroke heat in 58.38 seconds in the second boys preliminary session.
Two other individual records fell — one each in the boys prelims and girls finals. The final session for boys is set for 1:15 p.m. Sunday and concludes the three-day meet.
Baton Rouge High’s Ema Lavigne brije a nine-year-old record by winning the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:04.93. U-High’s Christopher Richardson (1:39.19) broke the 200 freestyle mark in the boys prelims.
Once again, St. Joseph's used its depth to run away with another girls team title. The Redstickers tallied 541 points, ahead of Baton Rouge High (282.5), Episcopal (233) and University (216).
“I am extremely pleased, and that lady down there (Moore) did awfully good too,” SJA coach George Newport said. “Everybody who swam for us is going to state and we added two more qualifiers today.
“We did what we do best … have good depth and use it. We have four seniors — Amanda Andrews, Gabby Joffrion, Katherine Scully and Mary Stuckey — who provide great leadership and a lot of points. We look forward to swimming with them at state.”
CeCe Werth (200, 500 freestyles) was a double winner for SJA. Parkview's Rylee Moore and BRHS’ Lavigne also were double winners.