Kentwood at Broadmoor
7 p.m. at BHS
RECORDS: Kentwood 4-0; Broadmoor 1-3
LAST WEEK: Kentwood beat Franklin Parish 30-24; Broadmoor lost to Southern Lab 31-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: KENTWOOD: WR/DB Trey Palmer, WR/Edward Magee, RB Larry Carter; BROADMOOR: DB Cameron White, DT Terry Hilliard, SE Najee Jones.
NOTEWORTHY: Kentwood was the Class 1A runner-up last season and is ranked No. 1 in the latest LSWA 1A poll … QB Terrell Hookfin Jr. completed 14 of 18 passes for a career-high 256 yards and 4 TDs last week … Class 5A Broadmoor LB/DE Micheal Foster has 39 tackles and 12 sacks in the Bucs first four games ... KHS' Palmer is an LSU commitment.
Parkview Baptist vs. Southern Lab
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: Parkview 0-4; Southern Lab 3-1
LAST WEEK: Parkview Baptist lost to Walker 10-3; Southern Lab beat Broadmoor 31-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW: FB Taylor Brashier, OL/DL Damian Sibley, LB Harrison Warren; SOUTHERN LAB: DT Christopher Welch, RB Tyrion Davis.
NOTEWORTHY: Another nondistrict game between teams from two different classifications … Southern Lab is ranked third in Class 1A by the LSWA and has two LSU commitments in Davis and OL Kardell Thomas … Three of the four teams PBS has lost to are ranked in the LSWA’s top 10 ... The game was moved from Friday to Thursday earlier this week.