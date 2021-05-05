And now there are two — just two spring high school sports left to be complete an unlikely LHSAA sports year.
The term a year like no other is a cliché that fits a year marked by a pandemic. Oddly enough, as we approach the LHSAA’s Outdoor Track Championships that begin Thursday and the LHSAA’s baseball tournament next week, the focus may be shifting to more “normal” things.
Like having 100% attendance for fans headed to both track and field at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium and baseball at Sulphur’s McMurry Park.
There are other things too. The Division I baseball bracket change that dropped St. Paul’s to No. 12 caused a bit of a seismic shift that comes to Baton Rouge on Thursday. The Wolves travel to play fourth-seeded Catholic High in the first game of a best-of-three games quarterfinal series set for 6 p.m.
The Wolves' self-reported the use of an ineligible player to the LHSAA after the baseball brackets were released on April 25 and were dropped to the lowest seeding spot on the bracket. From there, St. Paul’s went on to sweep No. 4 Holy Cross in two games. Thursday's game is Catholic's playoff debut.
Debate over whether the Wolves should have been removed from the bracket raged for several days. Situations like this are not new. Acadiana dropped to a No. 20-something seed in the football playoffs several years ago and then raced through the bracket.
But each situation is different. Questions about two Class 4A boys basketball teams, Peabody and Opelousas, missing the playoffs was noted along with Southern Lab being dropped from the Division IV bracket in boys basketball.
The two sets of 4A sanctions came after LHSAA investigations and happened before the brackets were released. Southern Lab’s situation was the self-reporting of a player who was ineligible for the second semester days after the bracket came out.
Different sports, situations and results. As a private organization, the LHSAA no longer releases sanctions, etc. But note, this was typical banter before 2020-21. Guess we are getting closer to normal all the time.
Death in our family too
The death of Catholic High tennis coach Kyle Jackson in a single-car crasg in Lafourche Parish on Monday was a tragic loss. I would be remiss not to note that it is loss to The Advocate family too.
Jackson's father, Jay, and mother, Joyce, worked in our classified advertising sales department. Our prayers go out to Jackson’s team, friends and family.