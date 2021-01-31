BR.rustondutchtown.111619.02.jpg
Dutchtown’s Dylan Sampson tries to run pass a Ruston defender during the Class 5A first-round playoff game held at Dutchtown High.

Offense

Outstanding offensive player: Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown

Few players took better advantage of opportunities during a pandemic than Sampson, a junior running back. The District 5-5A Offensive MVP ran for 1,357 yards on 127 carries and scored 15 touchdowns in just eight games.

Chris Hilton

Wide receiver, Zachary

The LSU signee earned 5A all-state honors and finished with 34 catches for 498 yards and five TDs.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Wide receiver, Walker

Led the Class 5A Wildcats with 30 catches for 507 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.

CJ Knighten

Tight end, Scotlandville

Was a force as a blocker for the Hornets and finished with 17 catches for 281 yards and five TDs.

Emery Jones

Offensive line, Catholic

Emerged as one Louisiana’s top prospects and played a key role Bears’ Division I title run.

Tre White

Offensive line, Zachary

Set the tone for a productive offense that included a 1,000-yard passer and a 1,000-yard rusher.

Gavin Soniat

Offensive line, East Ascension

Returned from an injury-laden 2019 season to become a leading force for EA's offensive unit.

Matt Gallman

Offensive line, Dutchtown

A steady force who helped open holes for the Baton Rouge area’s Class 5A/4A rushing leader.

Daniel Naquin

Offensive line, Scotlandville

A first-team all-district selection for the Hornets who graded out at 88.7% for the season.

Rickie Collins

Quarterback, Woodlawn

Lone QB on 5-5A team had a breakout year, completing 85 of 149 for 1,445 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Le’Veon Moss

Running back, Istrouma

Two-time District 7-4A MVP overcame a concussion to rush for 811 yards on 65 carries with 10 touchdowns.

Marlon Gunn Jr.

Running back, Scotlandville

Was great on the run for the 4-5A Hornet with 867 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in seven games.

Logan Fletcher

Kicker, Zachary

Made 5 of 8 field goals in just games and also convered 30 of 31 extra-point attempts kicks for Zachary.

George Hart III

Athlete, Catholic

Ran for 769 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry as a running back and also was the Bears’ veer QB.

Defense

Outstanding defensive player: Michael Cerniauskas

Cerniauskas played safety and was the emotional leader for the Bears’ defense, compiling 69 tackles, including 37 solos. The Army signee had five tackles for loss and four interceptions, one of which sealed Catholic’s title-game win.

Christian Mannino

Defensive line, Catholic

Active force on the Bears’ line had 58 tackles, including 29 solos with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Dekeion Dupuy

Defensive line, Plaquemine

District 7-4A MVP led Green Devils to the quarterfinals with 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.

Bryce Cage

Defensive line, Scotlandville

Was an enforcer on the line for the 4-5A Hornets with 52 tackles, eight sacks and six tackles for loss.

Jerrell Boykins Jr.

Defensive line, East Ascension

Helped lead the Spartan defense with 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery.

Mikey Albarado

Linebacker, Catholic

Key playmaker for the Bears had 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.

Rionte Jones

Linebacker, East Ascension

A consistent performer who ended up with 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions and three sacks.

Deitron Parker

Linebacker, Scotlandville

Anchored the heart of the Hornets defense with 78 total tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks.

Gabe Patterson

Linebacker, Central

Helped lead the way for the Wildcats with 79 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.

Lanard Harris

Defensive back, Woodlawn

The District 5-5A co-MVP had 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles.

Da’Veawn Armstead

Defensive back, Central

The TCU signee was voted the District 4-5A MVP and tallied 23½ tackles and six interceptions.

Kylin Jackson

Defensive back, Zachary

A rising sophomore who impressed with 44 tackles, 33 assists, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Kylan Dupre

Punter, Catholic

Reliable performer who averaged 37.8 yards per punt, placing eight punts inside the 20-yard line.

Clayton Adams

Return specialist, Woodlawn

Had 399 total return yards with an average of 26.6 yards per return in just five games.

Coach of the Year

Gabe Fertitta

Catholic

Fertitta led the Bears to their second Division I LHSAA title during his four-year tenure as head coach. It was the fourth straight title-game appearance as Catholic (9-2) won eight straight, with wins over top-seeded Brother Martin and 5A champion Acadiana in 2020.

