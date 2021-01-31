Offense
Outstanding offensive player: Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown
Few players took better advantage of opportunities during a pandemic than Sampson, a junior running back. The District 5-5A Offensive MVP ran for 1,357 yards on 127 carries and scored 15 touchdowns in just eight games.
Chris Hilton
Wide receiver, Zachary
The LSU signee earned 5A all-state honors and finished with 34 catches for 498 yards and five TDs.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Wide receiver, Walker
Led the Class 5A Wildcats with 30 catches for 507 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 16.9 yards per catch.
CJ Knighten
Tight end, Scotlandville
Was a force as a blocker for the Hornets and finished with 17 catches for 281 yards and five TDs.
Emery Jones
Offensive line, Catholic
Emerged as one Louisiana’s top prospects and played a key role Bears’ Division I title run.
Tre White
Offensive line, Zachary
Set the tone for a productive offense that included a 1,000-yard passer and a 1,000-yard rusher.
Gavin Soniat
Offensive line, East Ascension
Returned from an injury-laden 2019 season to become a leading force for EA's offensive unit.
Matt Gallman
Offensive line, Dutchtown
A steady force who helped open holes for the Baton Rouge area’s Class 5A/4A rushing leader.
Daniel Naquin
Offensive line, Scotlandville
A first-team all-district selection for the Hornets who graded out at 88.7% for the season.
Rickie Collins
Quarterback, Woodlawn
Lone QB on 5-5A team had a breakout year, completing 85 of 149 for 1,445 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Le’Veon Moss
Running back, Istrouma
Two-time District 7-4A MVP overcame a concussion to rush for 811 yards on 65 carries with 10 touchdowns.
Marlon Gunn Jr.
Running back, Scotlandville
Was great on the run for the 4-5A Hornet with 867 yards rushing and nine touchdowns in seven games.
Logan Fletcher
Kicker, Zachary
Made 5 of 8 field goals in just games and also convered 30 of 31 extra-point attempts kicks for Zachary.
George Hart III
Athlete, Catholic
Ran for 769 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry as a running back and also was the Bears’ veer QB.
Defense
Outstanding defensive player: Michael Cerniauskas
Cerniauskas played safety and was the emotional leader for the Bears’ defense, compiling 69 tackles, including 37 solos. The Army signee had five tackles for loss and four interceptions, one of which sealed Catholic’s title-game win.
Christian Mannino
Defensive line, Catholic
Active force on the Bears’ line had 58 tackles, including 29 solos with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Dekeion Dupuy
Defensive line, Plaquemine
District 7-4A MVP led Green Devils to the quarterfinals with 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles.
Bryce Cage
Defensive line, Scotlandville
Was an enforcer on the line for the 4-5A Hornets with 52 tackles, eight sacks and six tackles for loss.
Jerrell Boykins Jr.
Defensive line, East Ascension
Helped lead the Spartan defense with 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery.
Mikey Albarado
Linebacker, Catholic
Key playmaker for the Bears had 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
Rionte Jones
Linebacker, East Ascension
A consistent performer who ended up with 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three interceptions and three sacks.
Deitron Parker
Linebacker, Scotlandville
Anchored the heart of the Hornets defense with 78 total tackles, three forced fumbles and two sacks.
Gabe Patterson
Linebacker, Central
Helped lead the way for the Wildcats with 79 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries.
Lanard Harris
Defensive back, Woodlawn
The District 5-5A co-MVP had 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles.
Da’Veawn Armstead
Defensive back, Central
The TCU signee was voted the District 4-5A MVP and tallied 23½ tackles and six interceptions.
Kylin Jackson
Defensive back, Zachary
A rising sophomore who impressed with 44 tackles, 33 assists, five fumble recoveries and four interceptions.
Kylan Dupre
Punter, Catholic
Reliable performer who averaged 37.8 yards per punt, placing eight punts inside the 20-yard line.
Clayton Adams
Return specialist, Woodlawn
Had 399 total return yards with an average of 26.6 yards per return in just five games.
Coach of the Year
Gabe Fertitta
Catholic
Fertitta led the Bears to their second Division I LHSAA title during his four-year tenure as head coach. It was the fourth straight title-game appearance as Catholic (9-2) won eight straight, with wins over top-seeded Brother Martin and 5A champion Acadiana in 2020.