Top-seeded Family Christian was primed to make a fabulous comeback. The Flames trailed by 20 points at halftime and used a 25-10 surge to make it a five-point game in the fourth quarter.
But No. 4 St. Joseph’s of Plaucheville kept its composure. The Eagles and outscored Family Christian 14-6 during the final five minutes to close out a 54-41 victory in first Division V semifinal game played Tuesday.
“We kind of were shell-shocked there at beginning and we lost our minds,” Family Christian coach Steve Rachal said. “I had no doubt in my mind that they would use a box-in-one and triangle-and-two on defense and we worked on that.
“At the end of the day, you have to be able to execute and they did that. We dug ourselves too big of a hole. We just were not prepared well enough and that’s on me.”
The morning game opened the four-day LHSAA girls select basketball tournament at the Alario Center.
Aaliyah Gaddis led the Flames (28-11) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lauren Rachal added 12 points and 13 rebounds for a Family Christian team that made just 9% (3 of 31) of its shots from the in the first half and trailed 30-10 at halftime.
Stella Pilgreen had 13 points and was the only scorer in double-figures for the Eagles (19-13), who eliminated Family Christian in the quarterfinals a year ago. Natalie Valois had a game-high 15 rebounds for the winners. St. Joseph's advances to play No. 2 Claiborne Christian (21-9) in the Division V final set for 8 p.m. Thursday.
“We got a good lead and they fought back tooth and nail,” St. Joseph’s coach Philip Mayeaux said. “They are a well-coached team and a young team. They will be back and we will be back. I am proud of my girls.”
The game started on even footing. The score was tied at 3 before St. Joseph’s went on a 21-point run. A box-in-one defense on Lauren Rachal was pivotal. Rachal’s two first-half points came on free throws.
Once the second half began, the Flames turned the tables. FCA outscored the Eagles 21-10 to make it a nine-point game at 40-31.
Two free throws by Aniyah Daniels and a putback by Lauren Rachal got the Flames within five points at 40-35 with 5:05 remaining. But St. Joseph’s fired right back. When Pilgreen hit a 3-pointer with three minutes later, the Eagles’ lead was back to 10 points at 49-39.
“We have take this and learn from it,” Gaddis said. “We have to work harder at practice to be ready.”