The No. 6 seeded Southern Lab Kittens used big plays through the air and a suffocating run defense to take down the No. 11 St. Edmund Blue Jays 53-7 in the first round of the Division IV Playoffs.
Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard threw for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns while the Kittens rushed for nearly 200 yards combining for more than 500 yards of total offense.
“Izzard has got to the point where he can make his checks at the line of scrimmage once he recognizes certain things on the defense, and it makes it a lot harder to defend,” Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said.
Kittens receiver and University of Houston commitment Reginald Johnson had one of his better games this season with five catches for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson showcased his speed with touchdown catches of 88 and 69 yards.
“...Reginald (Johnson) is just a phenomenal receiver and makes big plays for us every game, probably the best receiver in the state,” Asberry said.
St. Edmund quarterback Peyton Marcantel finished with 122 total yards and one passing touchdown.
The Blue Jays stalled on their first drive after one first down, and the Kittens methodically marched downfield running the ball with a five-play drive ending in a 40-yard touchdown run by running back Dae’Lon Hardy to put Southern Lab ahead early 6-0.
The Kittens forced another punt on St. Edmund’s ensuing drive, and Southern Lab scored another big play on offense, this time through the air as Izzard hit Johnson on the left sideline. Johnson then went untouched 79 yards to the end zone putting Southern Lab up 13-0.
St. Edmund leaned on Marcantel on its third drive, and he answered the call rushing for 56 yards on five carries, getting the Blue Jays inside Southern Lab territory for the first time. Coach Shiver dialed up a fake QB run and Marcantel found receiver Gus Brown wide open for a 25-yard touchdown, bringing the Blue Jays within six.
The Kittens were forced to punt for the first time on their third drive, but a muffed punt by St. Edmund gifted them the ball back at the 25-yard line. After a holding call, Izzard scrambled to his left and found Johnson in the end zone for his second touchdown catch, putting Southern Lab up 20-7 early in the second quarter.
St. Edmund struggled to get anything going offensively for the rest of the half, while the Kittens continued to hit big pass plays as Izzard connected with Johnson and receiver Sedrick Thomas for touchdown catches of 88 and 67 yards giving Southern Lab a 34-7 lead at halftime.
“We played like we have all season. We ran the ball well, but I think we were just overmatched speed-wise,” St. Edmund coach James Shiver said. “They hit a lot of big plays. Wwe’ve struggled against speed all year, and it bit us again tonight.”
The Kittens scored quickly on the first drive of the second half, only needing four plays and 2:38 seconds with Hardy taking his second carry 47 yards for his second touchdown effectively putting the game out of reach for St. Edmund.