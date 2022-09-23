Woodlawn trailed by 20 points and was mired in turnovers late in the first half. But with quarterback Rickie Collins, many good things are possible.
The LSU commitment and his Panther teammates proved that by rallying and then holding on for a 29-26 victory over the E.D. White on Friday night at at Woodlawn.
There was drama at the end — the Cardinals’ Ty Powell missed a 42-yard field on the game’s final play.
“I had two fumbles and an interception … I’ve got to be better than that,” Collins said. “But in the end, the guys believed in me and I believed in them. We got it done together.”
Collins accounted for 273 of Woodlawn’s 389 yards. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, along with 115 yards on 16 carries.
A 10-yard TD pass from Collins to Ryan Brown and two-point conversion pass to Clayton Adams gave Woodlawn its 29-26 lead with 2:45 left in the game.
With the win, Woodlawn is 2-2. It was the first loss for E.D. White (3-1), the top-ranked team in Class 3A.
“It was a great high school football game,” E.D. White coach Kyle Lasseigne said. "It’s the little things that hurt you. There were a few things we did not capitalize on. One, down on the goal line, probably made the difference.”
Four early Woodlawn turnovers set an ominous tone. An interception and two fumbles led directly to E.D. White scores.
Taylor Thibodeaux intercepted Collins less than two minutes into the game, which led to a 21-yard TD run by Andrew Duet which made it 7-0 at the 9:56 mark of the first period.
A Collins fumble recovered at the EDW 17 set up an 18-play, 9 minute, 45-second Cardinal drive that ended with a 1-yard TD dive by QB Jake Sternfels that made it 13-0 with 4:30 left in the first half.
Another fumble gave the Cardinals the ball back at the WHS 8. A 3-yard TD run by Jeffrey Diedrich with 2:24 remaining in the half.
Collins completed five straight passes, including a 34-yard TD pass to Tramon Douglas Jr., and the Panthers made it 20-7 with less than a minute remaining before halftime.
E.D. White got a short field after a short punt midway through the third quarter. The Panthers held the Cardinals on fourth-and-1 at their own 1 early in the second half.
From there, WHS drove 92 yards in 11 plays. Jay’Veon Haynes 1-yard TD run made it 20-14 late in the third period
“There still are things we need to clean up,” Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said. “But this is the kind of win you can build on. We scheduled tough and expect to be challenged every week.”
Woodlawn grabbed a 21-20 lead on 9-yard run by Collins with 9:31 left in the game. But the Cardinals got their biggest play — a 53-yard run Dylan Worthington. A 2-yard TD run by Sternfels put EDW ahead 26-21 with 7:18 remaining to set up the final dramatics.