Two local schools are making plans to host Under All-America Game jersey presentations for a player committed to LSU during the next two weeks.

University High will host its ceremony for defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in conjunction with its homecoming pep rally in the school’s gym.

Then on Nov. 7, Madison Prep is set to host a jersey ceremony for defensive back Major Burns. That event is set for 9 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium.

The Under Armour All-America game is set for Jan. 2 in Orlando.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Roy is a four-star recruit and is listed as Louisiana’s top recruit for 2020 by 247sports.

Burns (6-3, 180) also is a four-star prospect who has listed as Louisiana’s No. 6 recruit for 2020 by 247sports. The No. 2 Louisiana player, Westgate wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, is also among on the list of players on the Under Armour list along with offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran of Warren Easton, who is a Georgia commitment and No. 3 on the 247 Louisiana list.

Hilton “Civil War”

Chris Hilton Sr., father of Zachary High Chris Hilton Jr., proclaimed his family’s “Civil War” ahead of Friday’s showdown at Central.

Central defensive coordinator Ken Hilton and Hilton Sr. are brothers, making it a uncle vs. nephew match-up.

“This week there is a problem in the Hilton Family,” Hilton Sr., said in a Facebook post. He closed by saying “Ya’ll pray for my Mom.”

Reese hits 250

McDonogh 35 coach Wayne Reese notched his 250th career win last weekend when the Roneagles beat Douglass 43-8. Reese is perhaps best known for his stint at Carver, where he coached Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk.

In addition to coaching at McDonogh 35 and Carver, Reese also coached at B.T. Washington in New Orleans and Washington-Marion in Lake Charles.

Did you know?

Former Zachary and Louisiana Tech running back Boston Scott scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

Defense holds its ground as Zachary claims 20-12 victory over Scotlandville ZACHARY — The slogan “It’s all about the Z” is part of the social media blitz for ninth-ranked Zachary High.

Scott, who was originally drafted by the Saints and later picked up by the Eagles, started his college career at Louisiana Tech as a walkon.

• Gabe Fertitta won his 30th game as head coach at Catholic High when the Bears beat St. Amant last Friday. Fertitta is in his third season as the Bears’ head coach.

+3 Catholic trounces St. Amant to take District 5-5A lead Catholic High and St. Amant battled Friday night for the lead in District 5-5A and the Bears came out on top with a dominant 56-12 win over th…

Second-ranked Catholic (8-0) has outscored opponents 374-136 and is averaging 46.8 points per game.

• Central’s last two District 4-5A games have been a total of five points. The Wildcats beat Scotlandville 30-27 and lost to Walker 26-24.