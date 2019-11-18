At Northwestern State
Three-mile course that starts flat for 2 miles, with a hill around the 2½ mile mark. The course finishes on the track at the Walter P. Ledet Track Complex.
NATCHITOCHES — Monday’s team scores and top 10 individual finishers from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships held at Northwestern State’s Walter P. Ledet Track Complex:
Boys
Class C
Individual Top 10: 1. John Jett, Hornbeck 17:27.9; 2. Cooper Smith, Hornbeck, 17:33.1; 3. Brandon McCurley, Grand Isle, 18:06.2; 4. Christian Condon, Hornbeck, 18:09.4; 5. Cayden Fox, Hornbeck, 18:45.4; 6. Treyen Johnson, Plainview, 18:51.1; 7. Jaren Mitcham, Horbeck, 18:57.1; 8. Grady Mitcham, Hornbeck, 18:57.2; 9. Rodney Nolen, Hornbeck, 18:59.3; 10. Logan Camardelle, Grand Isle, 19:18.9.
Team Results: 1. Hornbeck 19; 2. Grand Isle 56; 3. Harrisonburg 114; 4. Plainview 116; 5. Jehovah-Jireh 165; 6. Hackberry 165; 7. Simpson 169; 8. Georgetown 172; 9. Claiborne Christian 188
Class B
Individual Top 10: 1. Oliver Nickel, Episcopal of Acadiana, 16:53.2; 2. Jack Tournillon, Christ Episcopal, 17:05.14; 3. Dawson Latona, Runnels, 17:12.7; 4. Christian Herpin, Episcopal of Acadiana; 17:28.5; 5. Martin Guillory, JS Clark Leadership Academy, 17: 28.5; 6. Spencer Caubarreaux, Grace Christian, 17:39.7; 7. Cade Fookes, Grace Christina, 17:45.6; 8. Blake Glorioso, Oak Hill, 17:58.4; 9. Brayden Prichard, Anacoco, 18:01.4; 10. Tate Broussard, Episcopal of Acadiana, 18:02.3.
Team Results: 1. Episcopal of Acadiana 39; 2. Grace Christian 87; 3. Christe Episcopal 113; 4. Runnels 127; 5. Anacoco 172; 6. Choudrant 221; 7. Lacassine 243; 8. Midland 261; 9. Negreet 282; 10. Castor 288; 11. Hathaway 319; 12. Converse 323; 13. JS Clark Leadership Academy 325; 14. Glenmora 332; 15. Elisabeth 353; 16. Oak Hill 401; 17; Bell City 412; 18. Quitman 448; 19. Pitkin 486; 20. Maurepas 525.
Class 1A
Individual Top 10: 1. Collins Walker, Ceder Creek, 16:27.0; 2. Chase Walker, Ascension Catholic 16:59.1; 3. Willie Odem, Metairie Park Country Day, 17:22.4; 4. Donovan Turpin, Cedar Creek, 17:39.0; 5. Ethan Katz, Metairie Park Country Day, 17:42.4; 6. Jack Caplan, Metairie Park Country Day, 18:00.2; 7. Jay Parker, Ouachita Christian, 18:03.2; 8. Blake Moss, Cedar Creek, 18:08.5; 9. Garrett Sepulvado, Calvary Baptist, 18:11.1; 10. Devin David, Grand Lake, 18:16.2.
Team Results: 1. Metairie Park Country Day 45; 2. Cedar Creek 55; 3. Ascension Catholic 79; 4. Ouachita Catholic 81; 5. St. Martin’s 123; 6. Northwood, Lena 208; 7. Westminster Christian Academy 228; 8. Highland Baptist 231; 9. Opelousas Catholic 255; 10. Grand Lake 258; 11. Slaughter Community Charter 313; 12. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 329; 13. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 339; 14. Covenant Christian 371;
Class 2A
Individual Top 10: 1. James Christian, Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 16:19.2; 2. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 16:20.6; 3. Cyrus Cox, Holy Savior Menard, 16:51.2; 4. Teddy Gowen, Many, 17:07.4; 5. Braden Scalisi, Holy Savior Menard, 17:13.7; 6. Alex Hollier, Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 17:18.6; 7. Logan LeBlanc, Episcopal-Baton Rouge, 17:19.2; 8. Antonio Delgado, Houma Christian, 17:19.2; 9. Gavin Bankston, St. Thomas Aquinas, 17:26.8; 10. Abram Johnston, Episcopal-BR, 17:31.6.
Team Results: 1. Episcopal-BR 35; 2. Holy Savior Menard 87; 3. Newman 119; 4. Dunham 166; 5. Houma Christian 196; 6. Rosepine 226; 7. D’Arbonne Woods 237; 8. Avoyelles Public Charter 249; 9. Pop John Paul 256; 10. St. Charles Catholic 268; 11. Lafayette Christian 286; 12. St. Thomas Aquinas 299; 13. Many 313; 14. Delcambre 335; Northlake Christian 337; 16. New Iberia Catholic 379; 17; Morris Jeff 406; 18. Rapides 468; 19. Ascension Episcopal 528
Girls
Class C
Individual Top 10: 1. Anisten Dunn, Claiborne Christian 21:28.8; 2. Jayda James, Hornbeck, 22:22.1; 3. Ella Osborne, Claiborne Christian 22:39.1; 4. Kayleigh Park, Hornbeck 22:42.1; 5. Elizabeth Borne, Harrisonburg, 23:04.0; 6. Julia Borne, Harrisonburg, 23:10.3; 7. LaKin Ogilvie, Simpson, 23:11.4; 8. Londyn Resweber, Grand Isle, 23:30.9; 9. Peighton Rhodes, Hornbeck, 23:57.6; 10. Hailey O’Banion, Hornbeck, 23:59.3.
Team Results: 1. Hornbeck 37; 2. Claiborne Christian 68; 3. Plainview 91; 4. Hackberry 96; 5. Harrisonburg 105; 6. Grand Isle 127; 7. Georgetown 155.
Class B
Individual Top 10: 1. Annie Fink, Runnels, 18:25.1; 2. Aline Malek, Episcopal of Acadiana, 19:29.8; 3. Svenya Stoyanoff, Christ Episcopal, 20:01.1; 4. Ellianna Desormeaux, Episcopal of Acadiana, 20:20.5; 5. Briley Herpin, Episcopal of Acadiana, 20:33.1; 6. Olivia Hayes, Christ Episcopal, 20:36.2; 7. Jacey Merchant, Pitkin, 21:05.5; 8. Taylor Guillotte, Episcopal of Acadiana, 21:14.5; 9. Ava Grace Hebert, Episcopal of Acadiana, 21;23.7; 10. Blaiklee Guillot, Runnels, 21:29.1.
Team Results: 1. Episcopal of Acadiana 28; 2. Runnels 55; 3. Christ Episcopal 87; 4. Castor 146; 5. Lacassine 159; 6. Anacoco 194; 7. Grace Christian 211; 8. Converse 216; 9. Midland 226; 10. Choudrant 231; 11. Pitkin 282; 12. Quitman 292; 13. Glenmora 351; 14. Oak Hill 357.
Class 1A
Individual Top 10: 1. Ansley Long, Cedar Creek, 18:36.1; 2. Elle Powers, Metairie Park Country Day 19:38.3; 3. Isabella Bartholomew, St. Martin’s, 20:28.0; 4. Emma Morten, Metairie Park Country Day, 20:49.2; 5. Taylor Ramsey, Cedar Creek, 21:02.7; 6. Emmeline Moore, Metairie Park Country Day, 21:08.4; 7. Haley Dupre, Ascension Catholic 21:17.2; 8. Maegan Champagne, Highland Baptist, 21:26.0; 9. Josie Ogea, Grand Lake, 21:29.1; 10. Margo Thionville, Metairie Park Country Day, 21:29.2;
Team Results: 1. Metairie Park Country Day 41; 2. St. Martin’s 75; 3. Cedar Creek 81; 4. Highland Baptist 116; 5. St. Frederick 148; 6. Westminster Christian Academy 150; 7. Merryville 180; 8. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 192; 9. St. Mary’s- Natchitoches 208; 10. Covenant Christian 229; 11. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 272; 12. Opelousas Catholic 360.
Class 2A
Individual Top 10: 1. Ava Hartman, Newman, 19:28.9; 2. Scarlett Spender, Episcopal-BR, 19:58.0; 3. Ivy Jiang, Episcopal-BR, 20:12.4; 4. Riley Ries, Dunam, 20:14.9; 5. Sophia Jeffers, Rosepine, 20:20.7; 6. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal-BR, 20:27.1; 7. Quinn Brown, Holy Savior Menard, 20:31.2; 8. Deonna Brister, Lake Arthur, 20:38.0; 9. Taylor Bienvenu, Louise McGehee, 20:42.5; 10. Madelyn Nicaud, St. Thomas Aquinas, 20:57.5.
Team Results: 1. Newman 72; 2. Holy Savior Menard 82; 3. Episcopal-BR 94; 4. Louise McGehee 111; 5. Avoyelles Public Charter 139; 6. St. Thomas Aquinas 172; 7. Northlake Christian 196; 8. Rosepine 199; 9. St. Charles 221; 10. Lake Arthur 251; 11. Dunham 269; 12. Catholic-New Iberia 278; 13. Delhi Charter 384; 14. Delcambre 396.