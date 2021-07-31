Could the third time be a charm? Devon Breaux certainly hopes so.
Breaux, a multisport star at Donaldsonville High and a two-sport athlete at Tulane, has been hired as the new head football coach at Thrive Academy. He is the third head coach in the three years for the Bulldogs of District 6-1A.
“I was here last year as an assistant and got to go through spring with these guys,” Breaux said. “I know this is a young program with a lot of young players. We made progress in the spring, and we are going to keep working and hopefully grow together.”
The 27-year-old Breaux spent two seasons as an assistant at Donaldsonville before moving to Thrive. He was wide receivers coach the first year and co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach the second year.
After excelling in track and football at Donaldsonville, Breaux competed in both sports at Tulane. In the spring of 2015, Breaux was the American Athletic Conference long jump champion. He went on to catch a career-high 25 passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns that fall for Tulane.
Breaux focused on track in 2016, but then went on to play a season with Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL before starting his coaching career.
Thrive will run a spread offense and 4-2-5 defense, said Breaux, who said his focus goes beyond football.
“Mentoring these young men and helping them become the best people they can be is more important than anything we do on the field,” Breaux said. “I learned that from my high school coach, Terence Williams, who made a huge difference in my life. I hope I can do those same thing here.”