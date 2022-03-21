One of the toughest things about being a two-sport athlete is finding ways for the sports to complement each other. It comes naturally for Zachary's Jaydan Jackson.
“Track and powerlifting ... they do fit together,” Jackson said. “I practice powerlifting two times a week and then spend two or three days working out for track.
“Both sports involve technique. I am used to that. Powerlifting workouts give me a release for any anger or frustration I might be feeling. And I like that part too.”
Under the circumstances, it is hard to picture what Jackson has to be frustrated about. The junior honor student won the Division I girls shot put title with a throw of 42 feet, 3 ¼ inches last month at the Ochsner/LHSAA Indoor Championships.
Jackson has balanced the two sports all winter and is the LHSAA’s defending Division I powerlifting champion at 165 pounds. She is one of the competitors to watch going into the Ochsner/LHSAA Powerlifting Championships that begin Thursday in Monroe at ULM based on her recent regional marks.
Though Jackson set a regional record for total lifts of 1,065 pounds at the regional meet, there is a spoiler alert.
“I was sick right before the regional meet and did not get to practice or do much,” Jackson said. “I was pleased with what I did. I feel like I can definitely do even better this week. You take nothing for granted, but that is the goal.”
Jackson’s natural progression into powerlifting has family ties. Her older sister Kristian, now a top throws specialist at SLU, was part of the ZHS powerlifting team first.
A coaching change has given Jackson added focus on powerlifting technique. She uses her leg strength to power through the squat with a personal best of 400 pounds and the deadlift, where her best is 435 pounds.
The fact that Jackson uses her leg strength in both the shot put and discus makes those lifts an easy adjustment. Relying completely on her arm strength for the bench press is a different matter. Still, she set a regional record of 230 pounds, 10 pounds less than her personal best.
“Some competitors just focus on the things they are good at, but that is not Jaydan,” ZHS powerlifting coach Jason Davis said. “She loves the deadlift … that is her favorite. But she takes her weak points and works on them. She has such an incredible competitive motor. And she is a great teammate.”
The only downside to Friday’s LHSAA girls competition may be missing one ZHS outdoor track meet. Jackson said she narrowly missed a personal best of 45 feet in the shot put. And she is less than 10 feet off her best in the discus.
“I had 45 feet in the shot, but I fell outside the ring as I threw it so it was a foul,” Jackson laments. “I am getting there.”
ZHS track coach Chris Carrier has no doubt Jackson can achieve her goals this week and beyond.
“Here’s the thing about Jaydan — she wants to be the best at everything she does,” Carrier said.