For just one night Friday, the University High Cubs became the SCLSU Mud Dogs in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Sandler's hit 1998 movie "The Waterboy."
Uniforms from adidas and helmets by Riddell were fashioned after the ones the Mud Dogs wore in the movie. The U-High Cubs wore the uniforms vs. Mentorship Academy.
Here's a glimpse of how the uniforms looked.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Michael Papajohn, the Hollywood actor and stuntman from Baton Rouge who did all of Sandler's Bobby Boucher stunts in The Waterboy, helped arrange the alternative jerseys.