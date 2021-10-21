Let there be light(s)
Broadmoor has no victories on the field, but claimed an apparent off-the-field win Thursday. A photo showing an illuminated stadium were shared just before 9 p.m., hours after Entergy crew worked to repair storm damage. If the stadium passes a systems check Friday, the Bucs will host Livonia for homecoming.
My coach, my rival
Walker (3-3, 1-1) travels to Central (5-2, 1-1) for a District 4-5A game that is pivotal for both teams. It is another reunion for coaches whose relationship spans more than two decades. Central’s Sid Edwards coached Walker’s Chad Mahaffey as a freshman at Catholic High.
Both sides now
East Ascension (2-3, 1-1) at Woodlawn (3-3, 2-0) in 5-5A features two top Week 7 performers. East Ascension RB Walter Samuel had 169 yards on 11 carries and with four TDs while Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins completed 16 of 19 passes for 459 yards and seven TDs.
Small school, big stats
Plaquemine-based St. John is not ranked near the top of the Class 1A hierarchy. But in Joseph Schlatre, the Eagles have a man with many statistics. Schlatre has 44 catches for 549 yards and three touchdowns to ran third locally. He also has 385 rushing yards.