MADISON PREP
AT UNIVERSITY
7 p.m. UHS' Gill Stadium
These two teams are used to the drill … they meet once again with the district title more than likely on the line. Both teams 4-2 overall and are ranked in the LWSA’s top 10 — the Cubs are fourth and the Chargers are rated sixth. A year ago, U-High won 39-27.
ST. AMANT
VS. DENHAM SPRINGS
7 p.m. at Walker High
A pivotal District 5-5A game that should help observers get a gauge where both teams stand. St. Amant needs a win to stay within striking distance of the top district teams. Meanwhile, Denham Springs can establish itself as a serious 5-5A title contender with a victory.
SCOTLANDVILLE
AT ZACHARY
7 p.m.
These teams have been battling for District 4-5A supremacy for nearly a decade now. The Broncos won 4-32 last year and then went on to win the Class 5A title. Scotlandville notched notable victories in 2016 and 2020. In 2016, the Hornets were the Division I select runners-up.