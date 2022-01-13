106-pound weight class: 1, T. Roach, Sam Houston, 44-1. 2, Landon Reaux, Southside, 18-3. 3, Bodi Harris, Jesuit, 24-6.
113: 1, Richie Clementi, Brother Martin, 27-0. 2, Ashton Sonnier, Teurlings, 19-2. 3, John Michael Bourgeois, Jesuit, 11-2.
120: 1, Ernie Perry, Airline, 16-1. 2, Jacob Elsensohn, Brother Martin, 37-1, 3, Cole Mire, Dutchtown, 26-4.
126: 1, Glenn Price, Shaw, 25-0. 2, Wiley Boudreaux, Southside, 30-2. 3, Caleb Lavine, Sam Houston, 45-4.
132: 1, Mason Elsensohn, Brother Martin, 34-1. 2, Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings, 25-7. 3, Carter Burgess, Rummel, 31-5.
138: 1, Jacob Houser, St. Paul’s, 23-0. 2, David Viers, Parkway, 26-1. 3, Andrew Lusby, Live Oak, 35-3.
145: 1, Rayden Ingram, Live Oak, 22-0. 2, Zaren Anderson, Rockwall Heath, 32-1. 3, Voltaire Sanders, Zachary, 15-1.
152: 1, Todd Ritter, Shaw, 27-1. 2, Hunter Addison, North DeSoto, 11-2. 3, Abraham Clinton, Rockwall Heath, 29-4.
160: 1, Santos Ramos, East Ascension, 38-1. 2, Raymond Favaza, Fontainebleau, 38-3. 3, Landry Barker, St. Paul’s, 22-1.
170: 1, Rocco Horvath, Brother Martin, 36-1. 2, John Paul Travasos, Teurlings, 24-3. 3, Richard Carroll, Catholic 23-5.
182: 1, Jude Monaco, Shaw, 22-0. 2, Winn McConnell, Jesuit, 22-4. 3, Reid Bourgeois, Teurlings, 17-2.
195: 1, Corey Hyatt, Sulphur, 18-0. 2, Luke Ohler, Brother Martin, 15-4. 3, Hayden Harms, Dutchtown, 24-1.
220: 1, Cole Baiamonte, Holy Cross, 9-0. 2, Dennis Dougherty, Jesuit, 5-0. 3, Ian Lyons, St. Paul’s, 18-0.
285: 1, Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 5-0. 2, Spence Lognosa, Jesuit, 0-0. 3, Gabriel Whittington, Pearl River, 14-0.