It was no surprise that Kaleb Jackson and Khylan Gross played important roles for Liberty in its district 7-4A showdown with Belaire on Thursday night.
Defensive back Keelan Reason also came up big with three turnovers and two touchdowns as Liberty clinched the 7-4A title with a 62-27 win over Belaire at Olympia Stadium.
Jackson had 13 rushes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught two passes for another 48 yards. Gross was 8-of-14 passing for 171 yards and two scores, and he also had a 53-yard touchdown run.
Liberty (6-1, 5-1) finished with 495 yards while holding Belaire (6-3, 4-2) to 282 yards.
How it was won
Liberty took a 27-13 halftime lead, then put the game away with four third-quarter touchdowns. Two of those scores came on interception returns by Reason.
The running games also were key factors. Belaire had 121 yards on the ground while Liberty accumulated 324.
Player of the game
Liberty defensive back Keelan Reason
Reason got going with a second-quarter fumble recovery that set up a Liberty touchdown to give the Patriots a 27-13 halftime lead. He cranked his play up another notch in the third quarter. On consecutive Belaire plays from scrimmage, he returned interceptions for touchdowns. The first went for 35 yards and the second was a 50-yarder that gave Liberty a 48-13 lead. Reason also picked off a pass to thwart a Belaire two-point try after its third TD.
Notable
- Belaire quarterback Ja'kobe Bryant made his first appearance of the season after being cleared to play earlier in the week. He completed 11 of 22 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked four times, but had 13 rushes for 60 yards.
- One of the strangest plays of the game occurred with six minutes left in the first half. Bryant threw high over the middle for Noah James, who tipped the ball. The ball made its way to a Liberty defensive back, who batted it in the air as James stayed with the play and made the catch. It was all for naught when James fumbled after a 12-yard gain. Reason came up with the recovery.
- Jackson broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that showed why he is highly recruited. Taking a handoff around left end, he tight-roped the sideline before cutting back and eluding three defenders at midfield. Jackson added another 80-yard TD late in the third quarter after hitting the right sideline and outracing the Bengals defenders to score untouched.