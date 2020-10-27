Girls
50-yard freestyle: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 26.73. 2, Olivia Brunet, St. Amant, 26.87. 3, Amanda Andrews, St. Joseph’s Academy, 26.91.
100 freestyle: 1, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 56.49. 2, Helen Wang, Baton Rouge High, 58.47. 3, Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s, 58.73.
200 freestyle: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 1:59.43. 2, CeCe Werth, St. Joseph’s, 2:02.54. 3, Mary Nummy, Dutchtown, 2:02.91.
500 freestyle: 1, CeCe Werth, St. Joseph’s, 5:20.19. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:22,57. 3, Abigail Gibson, Episcopal, 5:38.18.
100 backstroke: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:02.10. 2, Caroline Munson, St. Joseph’s, 1:05.81. 3, Gabrielle Joffion, St. Joseph’s, 1:05.98.
100 breaststroke: 1, Ema Lavigne, Baton Rouge High, 1:10.31. 2, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 1:10.62. 3, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 1:14.81.
100 butterfly: 1, Rylee Moore, Parkview, 58.52. 2, Amanda Andrews, St. Joseph’s, 1:01.92. 3, Camden Hull, St. Joseph’s, 1:04.27.
200 individual medley: 1, Maddilyn Geyer, University, 2:13.43. 2, Mary Nummy, Dutchtown, 2:19.63. 3, Caroline Beck, St. Joseph’s, 2:20.13.
200 medley relay: 1, St. Joseph’s 2:02.65. 2, Baton Rouge High 2:03.67. 3, Dutchtown 2:06.71.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 1:53.83. 2, St. Joseph’s 1:58.53. 3, University 1:59.00
400 freestyle relay: 1, Episcopal 4:05.03. 2, Dutchtown 4:06.21. 3, Baton Rouge High 4:09.78.
Boys
50-yard freestyle: 1, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 21.67. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 21.78. 3, Mitchell Gillem, Catholic, 22.03.
100 freestyle: 1, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 47.39. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 48.09. 3, William DeJean, Catholic, 48.95.
200 freestyle: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 1:44.45. 2, William DeJean, Catholic, 1:47.52. 3, Riley Brown, Liberty, 1:47.57.
500 freestyle: 1, William DeJean, Catholic, 4:51.04. 2, Will Cooper, Catholic, 4:51.52. 3, Sean Melancon, Catholic, 4:59.09.
100 backstroke: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 54.50. 2, Stewart Black, Catholic, 54.61. 3, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 54.63.
100 breaststroke: 1, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 1:01.68. 2, Riley Brown, Liberty, 1:01.90. 3, Brooks Moore, Parkview, 1:02.17.
100 butterfly: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 54.05. 2, Garrett Accardo, Catholic, 54.37. 3, Brenton Cooper, East Ascension, 54.40.
200 IM: 1, Riley Brown, Liberty, 1:59.67. 2, Eugene Jiang, Episcopal, 2:00.94. 3, Joseph Duncan, Catholic, 2:02.47.
200 medley relay: 1, Catholic 1:39.52. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:46.97. 3,
200 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 1:32.30. 2, Episcopal 1:36.96. 3, University 1:37.44. 3, Episcopal 1:47.01.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Catholic 3:17.48. 2, Dutchtown 3:36.32. 3, Baton Rouge High 3:38.60.