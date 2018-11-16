With a bruising defense and just enough offense, the 26th-seeded Madison Prep Chargers continue to create chaos in the Class 3A football playoff bracket.
In their second-round game against No. 10 seed Caldwell Parish on Friday night, the Chargers scored on their first play from scrimmage, held Caldwell to 95 yards of offense and battled to a 6-0 win at Istrouma High, providing quite an encore to last week’s win at seventh-seeded Jewel Sumner.
Madison Prep (6-6) advances to the quarterfinals and will take on No. 2 seed Eunice next Friday.
The Spartans (9-3) saw their season end with a playoff loss to a lower-seeded Madison Prep team for the second straight year. Last year, the No. 20 seed Chargers won at 13th-seeded Caldwell 28-8 in the first round.
After forcing a Caldwell punt on the game’s opening drive, the Chargers took over at midfield. On the first snap, Roy Davis, Jr. took a hand-off and blasted up the middle, weaved around several defenders to the left side and sprinted down the sideline untouched for a touchdown. The conversion attempt failed, but Madison Prep held a 6-0 lead with 9:44 to play in the first quarter.
Penalties and outstanding defense would be the story of the rest of the game. Madison Prep was penalized 14 times for 94 yards, while Caldwell was flagged 12 times for 96 yards.
Twice, Caldwell’s Kenneth Harris ended Chargers drives with interceptions deep in Caldwell territory.
Meanwhile, the Chargers defense stifled Caldwell’s running attack, holding the Spartans to 29 yards on the ground.
With the running game not producing, Caldwell went to the air to start the fourth quarter and produced its best drive. Starting at their own 5, the Spartans advanced to the Chargers 31 as quarterback Johnny Townsend passed for three first downs, but on 4th-and-5, Townsend threw an incompletion while under pressure and the 13-play drive ended.
With two minutes remaining, Caldwell had one final chance, but Jeremier Winn intercepted a quick pass from Townsend.
“It’s all about getting better each week, and I am proud of our guys fighting through adversity during the game,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said.
“Six points was enough for my defense tonight. They were hot.”
Caldwell coach Buster Duplissey also had plenty of praise for his defense.
“My defense played as well as they could play tonight going against a very athletic team,” Duplissey said. ”They were out-sized and out-speeded and they still went out there and played hard.
“You can’t be any more proud of a defense than I am. It was a very physical game”